The Henry David Halloween Ball 2021

| Nov 1, 2021 | Reply
Spread the love

Last year Halloween went virtual due to the pandemic and the wild crowd that usually would preen and prance at The Henry David Halloween Ball had to stay home and cavort in costume over their internet connection. This year, despite the pandemic easing up just a bit the Ball returned to being a real event. Masks were necessary to get in but after all, people are supposed to wear masks at a Halloween party. Here are photos from the event. (Photos by Angela and Kristen.)


Spread the love

Tags: , , , ,

Category: crossdressing, Out & About

angela_g

About the Author ()

Angela Gardner is a founding member of The Renaissance Transgender Assoc., Inc., former editor of its newsletter and magazine, Transgender Community News. She was the Diva of Dish for TGF in the late 1990s and Editor of LadyLike magazine until its untimely demise. She has appeared in film and television shows portraying TG characters, as well as representing Renaissance on numerous talk shows.

Leave a Reply

«
»
%d bloggers like this: