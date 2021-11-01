Acceptance

Spread the love















We will never be accepted! Not 100%, by everyone. Never, ever.

Am I talking about crossdressers or the transgendered? No, I am talking about individual human beings. Whoever you are, whatever you are, whatever you are wearing, you will not be accepted by 100% of the people you encounter. It could be because of the color of your skin, or your political affiliation, or the team you root for, or the school you went to, or your religion, or. . .well, you get the point. No one is universally accepted, no one. Even Jesus was crucified and He walked on water!

So, where am I going with this? If you desire to get dressed and go out in public (it is certainly okay if you don’t), then waiting around to be accepted before doing so will never happen. Never.

Now, can you, did I, find a way to be in the mainstream? I am thinking of the mainstream in the context of the last part of that compound word, stream. If life, if the “public”, is a stream, I am fully a part of the flow. I am no different than anyone else and it is quite remarkable. I have spent numerous times over the years in a restaurant (not “CD friendly”, just a restaurant) and/or bar, completely at ease in conversation with my fellow patrons. While I am sure I was mentioned or discussed afterward, I was treated so incredibly well, each and every time. And I have done so a lot!!

I find this fascinating since, I myself, have never really run into a “sister” in mainstream society. And if I did, I would have noticed and probably would have respected her privacy.

Current circumstances have removed many opportunities for me to join the flow, but I always marvel at my art museum work. Yes, I completely acknowledge I am at a place where more accepting people congregate (me being “smart”). And I realize I am very nicely attired (me being “appropriate”). And of course, simply being the main greeter when patrons walk into the building (me being “confident” and of course, “visible”) makes a statement. But I am looked at, spoken to, smiled at (you can still see that with masks), greeted, all as you would any woman. No one handed this opportunity to me. I sought it out and made it work and it makes me so happy!

Seek happiness, not acceptance. Complete acceptance does not exist. Never has, never will.

Just a thought I had and wanted to share.

