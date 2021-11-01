Never Again

Spread the love















We’ve moved. The process started early in July. We scrounged cardboard boxes from the local liquor store and from one of our crossdressing friends. We actually ended up with more boxes than we needed. We sold our home privately so we saved real estate fees and all the problems associated with showing the house. Gail and I are now living in a three bedroom apartment. We started to pack and organize, the main object being that we become ruthless with stuff we didn’t need. What a joke. It becomes quite emotional. We decided to dump everything such as documents, clothing and any thing else we haven’t used in five years. Sorry, it doesn’t quite work that way.

The date for the move was set for September 7th. We arranged access to the apartment a couple of days prior to our move and transferred a lot of minor stuff ourselves with a U Haul truck. The idea was to reduce the actual costs. The moving company turned up early on the morning of the 7th and spent eight hours to do the total move. The three guys doing the move were extremely pleasant and very efficient. Hats off to Atlas Van Lines.

Now came the hardest part, unpacking and re-arranging all the furniture. Initially I could not find much female clothing or makeup. Shoes were a particular problem. We had labelled all the boxes with the location in which they belonged. Unfortunately we did not have time to create packing lists.

My desire to dress was becoming quite palpable, so I started to scrabble for clothing and slowly found bits and pieces. It wasn’t all bad. I had enough female nightwear to take care of sleeping. I bought a brightly colored Kaftan online which only required a wig, eyebrow color, lipstick, bra and panties. After a shower and shave I get a sense of being dressed. So when not extremely tired from working I would lounge in my Kaftan.

Slowly, items came to light as we unpacked. I found some makeup, lingerie and some clothing. One evening, I dressed in an outfit I had bought in Florida a little while ago, pre-Covid of course, and ventured out to a new restaurant called the Tin Cup. Obviously Gail and I weren’t being too smart, as we didn’t realize it’s a Sports Bar. I was decidedly over dressed. It was also the first time I had to show proof of vaccination, along with an ID photo. The fact that I didn’t look much like my photo didn’t seem to matter. Apart from my Kaftan which was confined to our home, the only other time I dressed was to see the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die.

The movie did not impress me. The thing that attracted most people to the previous James Bond movies was their sophistication and cerebral crime detection. Today, in the modern idiom they are nothing but shoot ups with AK 47s, and other extremely powerful machine guns, extremely fast cars, and ridiculously impossible stunts. Along with hand grenades coupled with impossible bouts of survival. Please bring back Sean Connery or Roger Moore. A tense gamble on the roulette table, with all the men and women in evening dress, is much more exciting.

I bought a new corset from the internet. It is black with purple motives running its full length. I sweated over the sizing for a couple of weeks as I am a typical male, in-as-much that my bust, hips, and waist are all about the same size, and female clothing obviously, never is. The corset is secured by tapes in the rear and a zip in the front, The bust size was rated as 36 to 38 inches. My under bust, or my male chest size, is 40 inches. The current advice is go for the largest suggested size, which I did, and it fits, it fits! The corset comes with a rather attractive skirt which is longer at the back than the front, regretfully this needs minor adjustment as it is a little loose at the waist.

I am going to a Halloween party on Friday, so I am going to wear my corset. Wish me luck. This brings me up to date. We have about three weeks work left to get back to normal and conduct ones life accordingly, it will be like living in paradise.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing