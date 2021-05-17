Real skin custom skin breast form sale at The Breast Form Store

The Great Time Sponge

| May 17, 2021 | Reply
I am truly blessed. I say that frequently on my blog because I am, I believe it and I never want to take anything I have for granted. And while I am eternally grateful for Kandi, this lady is a huge time sponge. She gives as much as she takes. Allow me to explain.

There are many things I either need to do or love doing: work/providing; time spent with my wife, our children and my friends; necessary responsibilities like yard work, grocery shopping, cooking dinner, monitoring investments and expenses, etc.; running/training; competing in races; following sports; music, including simply listening, attending concerts (when they existed) and reading about music; reading, mostly nonfiction, including as I’ve stated music books, biographies, business books and other nonfiction books; and as you all well know . . . Kandi. I’ve recently added playing pickleball (I’m old, so it’s the law). All of the activities listed are non-Kandi activities. 

Listen, without Kandi, there is no joy to my life, she allows me to love and be loved, she allows me to approach each and every day with a generally positive attitude, approach every interpersonal encounter with a smile. She simply makes me a better person.

But she just sucks up soooooooo much time. Consider this. Without actually doing a single thing, being Kandi requires an hour and a half of prep work, generally a 45 minute commute somewhere, and then if I literally turned back around and headed home, a 45 minute commute back home and about a half an hour clean up, including putting everything away. That’s three and a half hours invested without having done anything! I admit, the joy, the acceptance, and of course scratching the itch that makes me, me, is intoxicating. It is uplifting, I love it! But the old girl is a huge time sponge.

Concessions have to be made. So I almost don’t read at all anymore (I used to read at least three books a month and many magazines), I don’t race quite as often as I would otherwise (I LOVE the sense of community and of course, the competitiveness of races), I don’t train like I would like to (and am capable of), I don’t train where I would like to, saving additional commute time, I don’t arrange outings with friends as often as I used to and/or come up with excuses not to do something when a friend suggests something (causing a few relationships to drift away), I skip a concert here and there that I might have enjoyed otherwise. I am not complaining. She makes me complete, has lifted that boulder off my shoulders, has made me an infinitely better person, but she just sucks up so much time. I am frequently both exhilarated and exhausted. Left wanting and fully satisfied. I am always working my schedule, using every minute of my day, rarely simply relaxing. I am like a lost sheep around past holidays with so much free and dead time as our daughter is usually home (she does not know of Kandi).

Kandi . . . The Great Time Sponge! She keeps things interesting, is both my passion and the thing I would love most to get rid of, leaving me wanting both more and less all at the same time. Seven years in and I have yet to figure this all out.

Category: crossdressing

Kandi

About the Author ()

Kandi is married with two grown daughters. Her wife is fully supportive. Under normal circumstances, she goes out usually three times a week, either to her church, as a volunteer or to do what women do! She volunteers for over 25 organizations and makes no apologies about who she is and has found complete acceptance by the general public.

