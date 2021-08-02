Summer Fashion Trends

Spread the love















Well, howdy, Readers! Where I am it is sizzling hot, I hope where YOU are is more temperate. We have a few more months of this, so . . . what shall we wear?

I looked up the Vogue Summer Trends, just for laffs. Some made sense, some were awful, and a few were good enough to pass onto YOU, my faithful friends.

Their first “big deal item” was so silly that I had to go downstairs for a nice cold beer. Bucket Hats. I know, you’re all holding your sides and guffawing. A bucket hat is generally sported by fishermen, and cunningly accessorized with fish lures, NASCAR patches and rotting plugs of chewing tobacco. Oh, and I believe Jughead, of the Archie comics, wore one. [Editor’s Note: Jughead wore a strange little cap that looked like a crown.] Let us just belay this terrible “accessory”–unless you are going off to the lake to hook you some big ol’ bass.

A great suggestion is rectangular-shaped eyewear. Cuz eyes are rather rectangular, for many humans. It is flattering on most, and can be staid or wacky—I saw some gorgeous tortoise-shell frames and some nice wire types, which are good on a smaller face.

And here is a winner—Sets of clothing, especially skirt sets. Two-piece dressing is a swell idea for the height-impacted in several ways; for the short person, a skirt and top in the same color will not cut your stature in half, but make you appear all of a uniform height. For the tall ladies, do the opposite! A nice slim skirt, AKA a pencil skirt, with a contrasting color top Will shorten your height visually, making you appear more compact. Also, if you get a skirt, top and maybe a cardigan in the same color, you can mix and match with other wardrobe pieces.

Now, on the flip side, here is a really crummy idea—square-toed sandals. They are great if the Clydesdale look is what you are going for! They make your feet and ankles look big and clunky, and are neither flattering or cute. Ditto “crocheted tops”—did you decide you wanted to resemble your grandma’s sofa? And SWEATY! EEEUUW. Maybe these would work if one is very tiny, and lives in a chilly climate. Otherwise, please give them a pass.

If anyone has any style/fashion questions you’d like to pose, or suggestions to address, please say so via this lovely newsletter! And enjoy the rest of the summer.

