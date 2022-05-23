Straight Men Attracted to Trans Women

Spread the love

There’s an active discussion about straight men and their attraction to trans women in the Transgender Forum. It’s a dynamic we’ve all been curious about here.

When I signed up for a dating site, I made it clear that I’m a part time woman. I wondered what kind of response I might get. I did get a few nasty emails, but for the most part, the response was overwhelmingly positive. I knew that some straight men fantasize about being with a girl like me. But I never realized how many!

It turns out that lots of straight men fantasize about being intimate with a trans woman, a drag queen or femme crossdresser.

There are more than a few that are conflicted and worry that it might mean they are gay. But gay men tend to be attracted to masculinity. They are not usually attracted to the feminine ideal women like me and my sisters project. I’m for all intents and purposes, a hetero woman — but far more glamorous.

My main objective when I dress and makeup, is to embody an ultra exaggerated feminine ideal — From high heels stockings and garters to corset push-up bra, big bouncy boobs makeup eyeshadow long lashes, red lips cascades of big blonde hair, perfume jewelry, glossy red fingernails, soft waxed smooth skin and slinky lingerie. A walking talking wet dream. There are many men who have dreamed of but never ever encountered such a woman, because she mainly exists in fantasy. Hollywood glamour, Jessica Rabbit. . .

“Regular women” tend to abhor this look out of political principle — they worry that putting on this look, even in fun, is to succumb to objectification. How many straight guys have given their wives or girlfriends some sexy slinky lingerie, only to get a cold response like: ” Heyyyy —This gift really isn’t for me, is it? It’s a gift for you — but it will be a cold day in hell before I strut around in the bedroom in something sleazy like this!”

The thing is I enjoy dressing in a more provocative and feminine way than most men’s girlfriends and wives. And I just LOVE being objectified and desired. I love being the girl these men fantasize about. And I don’t think Im alone — how about the rest of you girls?

xo Misha

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion