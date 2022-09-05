Sex and the Single (Trans) Girl

Spread the love

Warning: This article deals with sexual topics. If this would offend you, please skip it.

Apologies to Helen Gurley Brown for borrowing her book title.

This article deals with the situation facing transgender women. I do not mean to ignore or offend transgender males or non-binary persons, but I do not know much about their struggles in the sexual arena and should not try to write about their situation.

Sex is one of the most basic human desires. Most people want to get laid, at least until they get old enough that the desires fade away.

I wish I could get to that point. It would make life a lot easier. But I still have the urges.

On the other hand, I have had very little sex with another person in my life. It has been a long time, probably over 35 years, since I have done the deed with a sweet young thing.

Therefore, I will not claim to be an expert on sexual matters. As I said, it has been a long time.

How did this calamity happen? For one thing, I never learned the kind of social skills that would have been needed to attract a sexual partner. We did not have the term “incel” in my younger days, but it certainly applied. At least I was not the violent incel type. I just hid away and lived my life as best I could, which was not very well.

Also, I strongly suspect that my latent feminine side scared off women in my younger years. They could sense that something was not quite right about me. So they stayed away.

In case you were wondering, I did not go transgender hoping it would help me find a partner. I knew it would probably have no effect on my situation. And it did not.

Sex is not an easy thing for many transgender women to deal with. Some can find some action, I would guess mostly the younger and more attractive ones.

However, it is simple reality that very few people want to have sex with a transgender woman. Besides, that person may not have the right equipment to have the kind of sex that that person wants to have.

From what I hear, it is difficult for most older transgender women to find sex or a mate. It should not surprise anyone. We often do not meet society’s standards of attractiveness. So we have to accept the situation.

Some people would say that social media makes it much easier to find a willing partner in the modern world. Just swipe right. I would disagree. Those apps emphasize physical beauty, which is fine if you are beautiful. Besides, once the other person knows that you are transgender, they quickly lose interest.

A transgender woman can have genital reassignment surgery, which uses her original male parts to simulate labia and a vagina. But that route has a lot of potholes.

The surgery is enormously expensive. The post-operative recovery is long and very painful, according to what I have heard. The worst part is that even if you go through all of that expense and grief, you have no guarantee that you will have any feeling in your new sex organs. The doctors try to keep everything connected, but you never know.

You can be a transgender woman without the bottom surgery. Many of us make that choice. But it definitely affects the kind of sex you can have.

If I could have a fully functional female body, I would go for it. I would even have accepted dealing with periods, which cause some women severe pain and significant bleeding every month. Unfortunately, living in a functional female body is not an option.

Anyway, that is not the primary purpose of this article. I wanted it to be a lighter piece, so I will leave those matters behind and talk about what could be.

You see, I have a dream.

This dream is about giving transgender women a place to go to find sex. It would be a bordello for transgender women.

I realize that going to a public place and paying for sex is not popular in our culture. I never did it as a male. But if a place like this existed, I just might find a way to get to it now.

This house of pleasure would offer its services to the transgender woman who wanted a place to safely satisfy her urges.

Since transgender women can be attracted to both men and women, it would have both female and male sex workers. A customer could request either gender.

The sex workers would be trained to work with transgender women. They would not be shocked to see any combination of genitals in their customers.

They would offer whatever form of sex pleased the customer. If she wanted to be penetrated, she could get that. If she only wanted oral sex, that would also be available. Of course, protection would be required for the health of both parties.

It would be a place where the transgender woman could go to let her hair down and get down. She could also meet other transgender women and socialize with them if she wished.

This establishment could also offer referrals to sex therapists for the customers who believed that their sexual responses had deteriorated as they made their transition. The therapist could work with the customer to restore as much sexual response as possible, to give the customer the best possible sexual experience.

While I will not go into detail here, I can imagine the services I would make use of. I would certainly enjoy a visit to this bordello.

I am not sure where such a pleasure palace could be operated. Even Nevada only allows its houses to work with male customers. Clearly, laws would have to be changed to allow this. Most parts of the country would not want it. But somebody might be willing to be more flexible.

That is my dream. The transgender woman would have a place to go when her sexual urges make her super horny — a place where no one would make fun of her or turn her away because she is different. It might not be close by, but it would be available.

Is that too much to ask? The guys have all kinds of sex palaces available to them, either in their local areas illegally or in places like Nevada legally. Give us transgender broads a place.

It probably will not happen anytime soon. Until then, we will do the best we can to live our lives. But a girl can dream, can’t she?

By the way, if a place like this actually exists somewhere in the wide world, please let me know.

Like to make a comment about Michelle’s dream? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion