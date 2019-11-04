Selecting Your Winter Outfits — How to be warm and attractive

Spread the love















Obviously, dressing in winter is a lot different from dressing any other time of the year. Those of us who live north of the 40th parallel, which includes at least 30% of the USA, have to consider winter clothing much more seriously than those of you who live in places like Texas, Arizona, Southern California and New Mexico. W?e northerners need to start thinking about much warmer attire starting about now. Summer shuts off as if someone pulled a switch.

From the bottom up winter clothing should look something like this.

Boots and shoes are the first consideration. When choosing boots, think snow. Knee highs are a good choice. They can be purchased in leather or waterproofed artificial materials. Leather can be treated with compounds to make them water resistant. The sole choice is important to reduce slipping on ice and snow ;think winter tires. Some form of tread is needed. Ankle boots are okay if the snow is not too deep; same rules apply. If one goes out, one should check the weather or ground conditions to decide if Knee highs are necessary. Ankle boots are okay if the snow is not too deep.; same rules apply. If one goes out, one should check the weather or ground conditions to decide if Knee highs are necessary. Styles of either boot are varied and attractive. If you’re on the mature side like me you can opt for a flat or low heeled boot. When going out to dinner or a party, carry your shoes with you and change when you arrive at your destination. Two cocktails are no excuse for not changing again to go home.

Hosiery is next. Whether you are a pantyhose or stay-up fan, one can always buy warmer hosiery. Again, style and comfort are items one has to decide upon before one goes out. Going to a party on a wet snowy day you will be okay with sheer stockings if you are wearing knee highs, as long as you make provision to keep your legs warm. if you are wearing knee highs as long as you make provision to keep your legs warm.

N?ow the big question do you wear pants, a skirt or a dress? Again, it depends upon where you’re going. If you are taking kids out to play in the snow, go snow boarding, or tobogganing, warm Pants are essential. For general use, grocery shopping, visiting any source of business, jeans or even dress pants are okay. If you decide to wear knee-high boots, use the most narrow legged pants you have.

Skirts or dresses should be of a reasonable length to help keep one’s legs warm. But, If you are gong out clubbing, or to a party, you will need a long warm coat. I guess a lot of this is quite obvious.

If the weather is cool but comfortable, it may not be necessary to go for the real heavy clothes. There are many of outfits you can design. Jeans, colored pants, warm tops short jackets, warm but attractive tops, knee highs or ankle boots. Capes or Ponchos are also attractive items which help to keep you warm. Also, no matter what you are wearing, scarves are a good bet and they can also be attractive.

All of this can be within most budgets. Lots of ideas are available on places such as Pinterest, Amazon and the thousands of clothing stores on the net. If you go Chinese, expect long delivery times and errors in sizing.

Because global warming is having an effect, it may be a warmer than average winter, so rain coats and boots may be the order of the day. This clothing is quite cheap. One can get hooded rain slickers which can fold up and carry in a purse.

