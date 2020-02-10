San Diego Imperial Court Holds XLVIII Coronation

Spread the love















by Melanie Yarborough (Neutral Corner)

San Diego’s Imperial Court celebrated its 48th annual coronation on February 8 at Mission Valley’s Crowne Plaza Hotel. Local transgender support group Neutral Corner’s executive board was present to show its support for both the Court and for newly elected Empress Venice Price (aka Lady Pepper Diamond) and Emperor Randy Saunders.

The Imperial Court System is one of the oldest LGBTQ nonprofit organizations, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for many charities and causes. It was originally founded in San Francisco in 1965 by José Julio Sarria. The San Diego chapter of the Imperial Court was founded half a decade later in 1971.

The Court operates in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The San Diego chapter’s coronation this year was inaugurated by a color guard presentation of flags from all three countries, as well as the Rainbow Flag, Pink and Blue trans flag, and Leather Community black/ blue/red heart flag. In addition, the U.S., Mexican, and Canadian national anthems were stirringly rendered.

Attendees from numerous Imperial Courts arrived, in the words of one, “To join you in homage and service to the community.” Emperors, Empresses, and assorted royalty came from both Mexico and Canada, as well as all over the United States: Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Ohio, Florida, New York and Washington. California itself sent delegations from Sacramento, Long Beach, and San Francisco.

The event was, of course, pageantry par excellence. Empresses from various courts appeared in full ballgowns with long trains, bouffant wigs, jeweled tiaras, choker necklaces, mantle capes, even Elizabethan neck ruffs. Emperors wore crowns, brocaded jackets or tunics with gold braid or silver piping, epaulettes, medals, and livery chains. Music included skirling bagpipes, as well as many trumpet and flute filled regal-sounding songs. One memorable tune was the Fanfare-Rondeau by French composer Jean-Joseph Mouret (It’s better known as the introduction to the British television series Masterpiece Theatre). And of course, royal standard banners and scepters galore.

However, the focus of the event was on LGBTQ community support. Nicole Murray-Ramirez, Queen Mother I of the Americas, said “We aren’t [just] about crowns and gowns, we are the heart and soul of the [LGBTQ] community…We at the court system know there are no borders when it comes to our community.”

She noted that one of the first caravans of refugees from Latin America to reach the United States had 100 LGBTQ members. The court raised $10,000 to provide them with food and medicine. In addition, the Imperial Court has contributed $2000 to the National Latino History project in Washington DC, as well as continued work over the decades with the Tijuana AIDS project. Other local charities receiving Imperial Court assistance include The Toni Atkins Lesbian Health Fund, The Harvey Milk Student Scholarship Program, the Queen Eddie Youth Fund, and the Winter Blanket Drive for the homeless.

Empress Nicole also touched on more political themes, saying “This November will be the most important election of our lives. Will America move forward or backward? I, as queen, demand you register and vote. Do it for the LGBT youth, many of whom are still bullied.”

Perhaps outgoing Emperor Darnelle Williams summed it up best, saying: “Nonprofit work isn’t easy, but it is so necessary, and I thank you all for working hard to keep Mother Jose [Sarria’s] dream alive.”

