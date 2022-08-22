Roots of the Evangelical Attack on Our Rights

Spread the love

I have written before about this issue before – Christians believe that people are born to a sex, and that their gender aligns with that sex, and it is immutable – it does not change. In this unpublished version of this paper, I show how in nature and in humans, gender and sex are NOT linked and how they can change. I also show how a close reading of the Hebrew in Genesis 1 clearly shows that God created a non-binary existence in humanity, not a binary existence. Further, when we read Isaiah 56:3bff:

Therefore, the eunuch should not say “I am a dried-up tree.” Because thus says H’ to the eunuchs who follow God’s Sabbaths and do what God desires, and hold to God’s covenant; that God will give them, within God’s house and walls, a monument and name, better than sons and daughters; God will give them an eternal name that will not be destroyed.

Because removal of the male genitals is key to so many trans women, this passage is crucial. Those who follow God’s will and do just works will be sustained by God, irrespective of their gender identity or their genital state. God really doesn’t care about their genitals – so the Christians shouldn’t make such a big deal about it either.

Yet, they keep on doing so. In the news on August 16, 2022, it was announced that Florida would no longer allow Medicaid to pay for gender affirming procedures. Ironically, The Advocate reported two weeks ago, that a Federal Court ruled that West Virginia MUST cover gender affirming care under Medicaid. We can be sure that the same advocates will take Florida to Federal Court over this.

And why do they keep doing these horrible things? It can partly be counted to ignorance. Christians use mainly English versions of Bible, so they have no idea what it actually says. They are relying on the work of others in the past to interpret it, and in most cases, it has been interpreted incorrectly.

But it is actually much more insidious than that. As I have stated before, the Evangelical groups in the United States are motivated by White Supremacy. As far as they are concerned, the only group that is entitled to rights is white Anglo-Saxon Protestant, cis-het-binary, able bodied/minded, wealthy MEN. Even their women have no rights. And their Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett goes along. She believes the theology that women are guilty of original sin, and thus must be subjugated to their men. That is why she voted for the Dobbs decision rescinding abortion rights. Nobody in the U.S. is safe, quite frankly, as long as the Evangelicals are allowed to distort and destroy the First Amendment and act as the ruling class of the country.

Thus, we must act to unseat the Republicans from power. Further, we must do everything in our power to ensure that the Evangelicals are banned from having influence in the political arena. The rub is in how the First Amendment is interpreted, and it isn’t clear. They feel it gives them the right to do what they are doing, while we know that they are illegally imposing their religion on us, and trying to establish a national religion, which is exactly what the Founding Fathers wanted to prevent.

So, all marginalized peoples need to join with progressives everywhere this year to unseat the GOP and restore progressive power in both houses of Congress. Anything less is ensuring that the United States becomes 1930s Germany, and we cannot afford to let that happen. . .

Peace out,

Rona

