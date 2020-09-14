Retro Rerun: Glam Pictorial, 1999

Spread the love















Back in the 1990s, when TGForum was young, people would send their photos to the Editor, Cindy Martin and Cindy would turn their snapshots into glamor pictorials. These photos were actually scanned from color prints and assembled for TGF user’s entertainment. Today our Retro Rerun is the 1999 pictorial of Diane Kramer. We’re sure she would want you to enjoy her poses today, as much as TGF users did back in 1999.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment