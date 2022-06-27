Retro Rerun: Coming Out

Spread the love

By Chamelle Kenai

Over the past two years, I have taken my Transgender feelings to heights I never thought I would achieve.

My desire to dress in women’s clothes and look pretty were not new. In my early teens, I experimented with wearing panties, bras, girdles, garter belts and stockings. I initially wore the lingerie only in my room in front of a mirror when I was home alone. In time, I began to wear these items of women’s clothing under my jeans when I went to Junior and Senior High School (I always kept close track of what days were gym days!)

My early experiments with crossdressing were put on hold through college because I was living with roommates. I was married just after college. My wife and I have been together for over twenty years and I have dressed in panties and bras and garter belts off and on in that time. I never told her of my desire to wear women’s clothing until three years ago.

I love to wear lacy pink, black, and red bikini panties. I mean I LOVE THEM! I wear them under my suits to work every day. Three years ago, I started to buy more and more panties and decided it was time to tell my spouse about my panty fetish. I no longer could or wanted to hide my feelings. I just wasn’t comfortable if I wasn’t wearing panties.

When I told my wife, she was surprised but understanding. There were some slightly difficult times though when she saw that I was wearing them everyday-all the time. My underwear drawer no longer had any ugly y-front jockey shorts — just pretty lace panties.

The next six months were wonderful. I wore panties every day and did not have to be secretive about it. I gained confidence and began to identify and understand the special feelings that I had buried deep within myself for years.

It wasn’t long before I opened new dialog with my wife about wanting to experiment with wearing skirts. She was supportive (Yes, I am lucky) but I could tell she did have some reservations.

A few days later, I walked into the kitchen wearing a short black skirt, a black-ribbed crew neck blouse, black panty hose, and high heels. From the look on my wife’s face, I could tell she was slightly stunned. She finally commented that I looked nice but my hairy legs didn’t look good in sheer panty hose.

The next day I shaved my legs for the first time ever. I wiggled into a garter belt with black stockings and a short skirt. I put on four inch black heels and stood in front of the full length mirror. The image I saw made my jaw drop. My legs looked great! They looked so feminine. I was hooked. At that moment, I knew I wanted to become one of the prettiest transvestites in San Francisco.

I had a good start on my wardrobe but I needed advice on properly selecting a wig and make-up instructions. I joined the ETVC in San Francisco and with the help of Telzey Adams, I was directed to Louise Carroll at Continental Wig Salon and Boutique in San Rafael.

Louise was great. She helped me select my wig and taught me the basics of proper makeup. I have gone back numerous times to continue my En Femme education.

I spent months polishing my look as Chamelle and expanding my wardrobe. I was getting all dressed up but had no place to go. I loved the way I looked as Chamelle and I loved the way I felt as Chamelle. I knew it was time to go out and have some fun. I was more than ready for the big step!

I knew the ETVC’s Cotillion was fast approaching and I decided that it would truly be my coming out party. My first time in a public place dressed as a woman. I wanted to make it special.

Since I live sixty miles from San Francisco, I decided to reserve a hotel room so I would not have to concern myself with driving back Saturday night after the Cotillion. I used the internet to scan interesting hotel web sites in Frisco. I wasn’t interested in the large chain Hotels. I wanted to stay at a smaller one with more individual character. The Savoy Hotel on Geary Street fit the bill. The photograph on the website showing the hotel at night was intriguing and when I read that each room had feather mattresses and pillows, I made my reservation.

I had a second reason for wanting to stay at a downtown hotel on this special evening. The CHALLENGE it presented. If I had rented a motel room, my car would have been close by making it easy to drive to the Cotillion — too easy I felt.

I wanted the challenge of knowing I would have to walk through the lobby of the hotel when I left and returned from the event. Also, the idea of stepping out onto Geary St. at 5:30 in the afternoon to catch a cab to the California Club was exciting.

I arrived at the Savoy at 2:30 p.m. and parked in front to unload. I took my luggage and wig case out of the trunk and checked in. I handed my car keys to the valet who drove off to park my car. My coming out adventure had begun.

When I entered my room, I immediately began my transformation to Chamelle. I was psyched! I showered and gave my legs, arms, under-arms, and chest a touch up shave from 24 hours of growth. My body was smooth and looked feminine. I put on my black lace padded bra and black lace bikini panties to get in the mood. I then spent a half hour getting a close shave on my face.

Now came the fun — it was time to do my makeup. I set up my small lighted mirror on the table next to the bed and pulled up a chair. As usual, I started with my eye’s first. I carefully used mascara on the eye lashes mother nature gave me. Since this does not give me a dramatic enough look, I use fake eyelashes to supplement my look. I love the instantaneous change that occurs when the long, sexy, lashes are in place. Next came the eyeshadow and liner. I am a perfectionist when it comes to doing my eyes so it takes a while. The next half hour was devoted to the rest of my facial transformation process.

I sat on the edge of the bed and delicately slipped into my sheer black pantyhose. I then pulled the short, sequined evening dress over my head and let it fall gently down my body until the hem line was in place — 9 inches above my knees ( well I said it was short)!

I then took my wig out of its case, touched up its styling and carefully put it on. As I made final adjustments to it, I noticed my hands were shaking slightly with excitement.

I put on a silver ankle chain and slipped into four inch black pumps. My necklace, earrings, bracelets, and perfume followed.

I stood in front of the full length mirror and turned in all directions. I looked pretty and I felt pretty. I was ready!

I phoned the front desk and asked them to call me a cab. I checked my purse to make sure I had my cotillion ticket, wallet, camera, and room key. The phone rang and I was told my cab had arrived. I put on my waist length black wool jacket with pretty leopard design collar and cuffs. I took one last look in the mirror and said, go girl, go!

As I closed the door behind me and started down the hallway, I can honestly say I felt a calmness settle over me. I was not nervous at all and that surprised me. I felt confident.

My room was on the second floor so instead of waiting for the elevator, I took the open stairwell with attractive wooden banisters to the first floor. I came off the stairs into a short hallway that leads to the lobby. I reminded myself to use my en femme walk, which is to say, give a little wiggle of the butt with each step and take shorter strides.

As I passed through the lobby, I noticed two couples waiting to go into the hotels restaurant. They were about fifteen feet to my right. I gave a quick glance in their direction and saw the two guys checking me out and I felt a sense of exhilaration rush through me. Damn, this was fun.

I stepped out onto Geary St. and looked around, my cab was not there. A couple of men walked by and I noticed their pace slowed and their heads turned as they went by me. I knew my heels and mini dress were having an effect.

I walked back into the lobby and approached the front desk. There were two employees on duty, a man and a woman. As I approached them, the guy noticed me first and never looked away. He gave me a big smile as I paused in front of him. In my best feminine voice, I stated that my cab was not in front. He glanced toward the doors and said, Someone else must have taken it. I was totally unprepared for what happened next.

In a very commanding voice he stated Let me help you. Ill get you one! He then scurried from behind the desk and power walked out the front doors. I followed him onto Geary St. When I caught up to him, he was standing part way in the right lane whistling loudly, waving his right arm and yelling for a cab. The man was HUSTLING on my behalf. I had to keep from laughing out loud in astonishment. Never and I mean NEVER in my life as a man, have I ever gotten that kind of service!

Moments later a cab was waiting for me. The concierges opened the door and wished me a nice evening. I thanked him, and gracefully slid into the back of the cab. As I settled into the seat, my mini dress rode up and I was showing a lot of my legs. I noticed that he paused for a few moments, giving himself time to check out the view before closing the door. I made no attempt to pull the skirt down — I smiled and thanked him again.

I gave the cabby the address for the California Club and sat back in total amazement. I had just experienced one of the benefits of being a tall, leggy, blond in sexy heels and a mini dress who needed some assistance. I loved it.

The ETVC’s Cotillion was outstanding. I had a wonderful time and the contestants were great. I was impressed by the professional quality of the event. I am already looking forward to next year.

Too soon the evening was winding down and I was back in front of the Savoy. I paid the cabby and walked toward the hotel. I noticed some passersby were rubber necking at me so I walked slower to give them a longer look. It was late and the lobby was empty except for one guy at the desk. I smiled and said hi. He watched me all the way as I walked to the elevator. After entering my room, I looked in the mirror, gave a pump of my arm with a clenched fist, and softly yelled, Yes!” My first time out was as successful and fun as I hoped it would be.

A few days later, Channel 2 in the Bay area telecast the first of a two part series on crossdressers. I had seen them at the Cotillion working on the story. As my wife and I watched one of the Cotillions participants being interviewed, yours truly walked by and was on the screen for a few seconds. I was taping the segment so I have a wonderful remembrance from the evening.

My wife and I have since talked about how calm I was and why. We both felt it had a lot to do with the internet and Transgender Forum. It allowed me to have access to so much valuable information. I realized just how big the Transgender community is. I was also able to get instant advice and tips from knowledgeable people via Email.

