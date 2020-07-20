Retro Rerun: Bras and Panties, What Every Girl Should Know

Spread the love















By Diane Kaye

Over the years, I’ve experimented with various styles of bras and panties. Some fit very well and are comfortable, while others either don’t feel comfortable or do a poor job of holding and hiding everything.

Panties have always been an issue with me. When everything is in place, I want it to stay there no matter how I move, sit, or stand. I don’t want things to slip out one side and get pinched when I sit. We have all had that problem some time, I’m sure. Also, I want to be able to put everything back easily after a trip to the restroom. And finally, and most important, I want a clean smooth panty line.

After some experimentation, I decided that the firm control panties were the best for casual outings and dress occasions. They held the best and gave the best comfort and contours. The styles I have chosen are full coverage, regular cut and are made with Spandex®. If you really want control go to the styles with legs. High cut styles gave less support in vital areas. Now another style that I’ve found really comfortable but that requires additional taping, are the thong styles. Worn right they are really nice and don’t pinch. Once you get everything in place, and tape it there, they feel quite nice. If you experience tummy bulge, especially over the top of the waist band, then you might want to try a high rise waist style panty. They have some stays in them and definitely control the bulge. A long line bra will do the same thing from the opposite direction. Cotton style panties do not have proper control and, in my opinion, don’t meet our requirements. If you don’t care about control any styles are OK.

One other thing I do is to place a thin panty shield in the crotch area to help keep liquids form staining the panty. They are a cheap item and also help in providing a smooth panty line. Obviously for more control, body shapers, girdles and long line panties work best, but they are not always the most comfortable under garment, especially in summer.

Bras are the other item that we all work on. If you have ever shopped in a large department store, you know how many styles there are. I find that when I go out shopping for bras, I usually take at least a half hour just to pick one. But then I’m a picky shopper. After all for $15 up, I want the right one. (Diane would be shocked at today’s bra prices.)

I’m going to assume you have silicone forms or the equivalent. Most of us generally agree that the underwire styles work best. And that back hooks are better than front hooks for us. Some newer bra styles have the underwires stopping part of the way up on the outside. That is, the wire comes up higher next to the breast bone than under the arm. This helps the triangular shapes forms stay in position as there is no wire pushing on the outside towards the middle of your chest. There are the mastectomy styles that will hold the forms perfectly, but then they are made for that.

Unfortunately, their styles and color selections are very limited, as far as I know. If you are like me, you love to have many styles and colors to choose from to fit the occasion and your mood. A full coverage style offers the best choice. It covers the form completely so there are no tell tale parts protruding, especially when wearing revealing fashions. Styles that show cleavage are not for most of us, unless you have sufficient tissue to make the cleavage. The soft cup styles generally don’t work as well, although I have a few that work really well. These tend to be the newer no wire underwire types and are really full coverage. The Wonder Bra styles usually are not a good choice. I’ve tried an “A” cup with my own chest tissue and had success if I also use push up pads. What I did in this case was to cut two crescent shaped pieces out of a dense foam. The foam had some give to fit my contours, but held its shape. Placing them under the pectorals and using the bra to push them up worked.

Finally another technique I’ve tried is with a corset. I chose a corset that had no true cups, but rather was the Victorian style. Using the crescent pads again, I was able to achieve a really good natural looking cleavage. I’ve not tried the minimizer styles, but I think they should work well. Since they are designed to sort of mash the breast tissue down and spread it out, this style should work well in totally covering the forms. Of course you may loose an inch or two. A body shaper serves a dual function by being both the panty and the bra. You will need one with good control, however, as a loose fitting briefer will not hold the forms in place. There is a difference between a shaper and a briefer. Also you should get one that has an underwire. Garter tabs are nice to have also. Snap crotch is a must. If you get one that has a gusset type crotch, don’t also wear panties as you will have a real problem taking a wiz. Talking off everything to go potty is no fun in a public restroom.

Colors depend upon what you are wearing on top. Dark fashions look best with black, light colored fashions and summer fashions are better with a nude or rosewood color. White tends to stand out under anything. Unfortunately, sometimes you don’t have a choice. I think white gives a sense of being clean and pure, but really it shows dirt and stains, and contrasts with almost everything except white. If your skin is dark then black may be a better choice. After all you want the under garments to blend in with your skin, not be highlighted.

Well girls, I hope this has helped some of you. I’ve purposely avoided talking about sizing. This is almost a trial and error area. And sizes vary somewhat with manufacturer and style. It took me a while and several purchases to determine my true size. As always be the prudent shopper and look for sales. Until the next time girls, shop ’til you drop.

