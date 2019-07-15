Spread the love















Not long ago there was a great deal of fuss about Trans people going in women’s public wash rooms. Although I have been dressing for awhile, I still feel a little uncomfortable when using a women’s public wash room. One would think that it would get easier.

For me it hasn’t yet become a real problem, in-as-much that, I haven’t ever been challenged by any one else in the bathroom. I do like to use my wife as a shield to add a little confidence so if we are together we use the facility at the same time. This seems to discourage other women from talking to us.

When one is actually in a woman’s bathroom there is nothing to see. One goes into the first available stall, does what one came in for in the first place, leaves the stall and, only if necessary, fixes one’s make up. If a Cis woman should speak to you, nod your head, grunt respectfully and leave.

In our communal recreation centre there is of course a male and female wash room. If I am at a function in the hall, dressed en-femme, I try and arrange it so I don’t have to use the facility while I am there. If on the other hand it becomes a must situation I happily go home as it is only minutes away. You might consider that this is another one of my cowardly acts. The point is, I have to live with these folks and deal with them on a daily basis so I don’t want to cause any unpleasant feelings. One might argue that I have a right to use the bathroom in this country but this is one envelope I don’t want to push. However, while at a cinema the other day, Rocketman, I did use the women’s toilet and felt quite comfortable.

There have been discussions with women I know about this very subject. Opinions were quite varied as one would expect. One of them annoyed me a little as this particular woman stated that she would not like her grand daughter to be in a women’s wash room the same time as one or more crossdressers. Really? What did she expect would happen? I have not heard of a case of a girl or women being attacked in a public bathroom by a crossdresser or trans person. It is also possible that, based upon modern school curriculums, the grand daughter in question, probably knows more about the LGBTQ community than her grandmother

I tried a little experiment of my own. I assembled a number of photos of women and crossdressers on a sheet of paper. I must admit I was a little selective. I did not pick crossdressers who were obviously men and all my female selections were not glamour girls, just every day looking women. I told myself that this was a fair cross section. I can assure the reader, the differences were not exaggerated. The results of a number of women viewing my sample were a little surprising. In the land of Pauline, there were more women banned from using women’s public washrooms than CDs, or trans folk. I would be a liar, if I said I didn’t have a little triumphal chuckle to myself.

