Princesses of the Night — Once upon a time . . . .

Spread the love



















Since I ventured into this world of transformism I have been able to explore many facets it offers, from the artistic to much more.

In this blog post I will write a little about my experience with 3 great artists, one is my favorite makeup artist named Julian Bernard, and the others are a couple of talented photographers called Lalo López Guzmán and Sebastián Castillo Pii who with their masterful photographic studio capture magic through the lens, turning reality into unimagined dreams.

It all started at an event at the end of last year when I learned about Lalo López Guzmán, a talented photographer who made some shots of my fellow artists in the event, called La Noche de las Luciernagas. From there I started to communicate with her and that resulted in setting up a photographic session for me.

Then the day came. I had many expectations and ideas, but when I saw the final result it was something more than expected and together with my make-up artist Julian Bernard it was a mixture of quite optimal and fantastic results.

Being a crossdresser gives you the option to show yourself in many ways and explore this beautiful art from various angles. One of these is modeling for a professional photographer, and even more being made up by a talented professional makeup artist. It is a unique experience that leaves you many joys.

From this small writing I greet all my readers of TGForum in this new 2019! Wishing you a start to the year full of many experiences that leave you many joys.



Princesas de la Noche – Erase una vez. . . .

Desde que me aventure en este mundo del transformismo he podido explorar muchas facetas que esta ofrece, desde lo artístico hasta el mucho mas.

En esta oportunidad voy a escribirles un poco sobre mi experiencia con 3 grandes artistas, uno es mi maquillador favorito llamado Julian Bernard y el otro una pareja de talentosos fotografos llamados Lalo López Guzmán y Sebastián Castillo Pii que con su magistral estudio fotográfico plasman magia por medio de su lente, convirtiendo en realidad hasta los sueños no imaginados.

Todo empezó en un evento a finales del año pasado cuando supe de Lalo López Guzmán, una talentosa fotógrafa que realizo algunas tomas de mi colegas transformistas en este evento llamado La Noche de las Luciernagas, desde ahí empiezo a tener comunicación con ella hasta hacer realidad la sesion fotográfica que se había planteado desde un principio. Llegado el día, tenia muchas expectativas e ideas, pero cuando vi el resultado final fue algo más de lo esperado y junto con mi maquillador Julian Bernard fue una mezcla de resultados bastante óptima y fantástica.

El ser un Crossdresser te la opción de mostrarte en muchas formas y explorar este bello arte desde varios ángulos. Uno de estos es el de modelar para un fotografo profesional y más aun siendo maquillada por un talentoso maquillador profesional. Es una experiencia única que te deja muchas alegrías.

Desde este pequeño escrito saludo a todos mis lectores de TGForum en este nuevo 2019, deseandoles un comienzo de año lleno de muchas experiencias que les dejen muchas alegrías.

Related

Spread the love



















Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment