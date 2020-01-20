Princesses of the Night — Diary of a Crossdresser — Old Times

Spread the love















The old days build you and make you better, you see how it changes shape and your world becomes something else. A world full of possibilities that sometimes you did not imagine or did not go through your mind, such as a world of fashion and new exploration with your costumes before society or new trends.

Men dressed as a women began to ally definitively and almost indivisibly with the gay community from the ‘30s in the twentieth century. Some scientists discussed the theory of a third sex and we saw the emergence of gay bars.

Anyway, the drag aesthetic is already tied to fashion due to the theater that began to make an increasingly firm alliance with this discipline.

The twentieth century progressed and more exotic wigs, platforms, more avant-garde makeup and, of course, sequins arrived.

If the established fashion world began to pay more and more attention to the underground, it was because there they could see an overpowering version of the catwalks. Faced with an industry that does not produce women’s dresses that fit men, added to the problematic “exit of the closet” that prevented many from buying women’s clothes or accessories with freedom, drag began to devise the way to produce their own satirizing haute couture clothes as much as they celebrate it.

I do not know if this is the golden age of drag, but I do know that television has contributed in bringing new audiences closer to drag culture and, to some extent, to understanding it as the art form it is.

However, it is not considered that this can or should be the highest peak of the wave, since, although the reality show participants have achieved success and massive exhibition, drag shows continue to be relegated to small unknown bars that still do not see success in their box office.

That point deserves attention and hopefully that changes soon and more people — regardless of whether or not they are part of the LGBT community — attend these shows more frequently and begin to appreciate the great work of these artists.

It is important to emphasize at this point that drag no longer appears as a joke or as a curiosity in the mentioned platforms, nor are they “the eccentric friend” of models and designers, they are already a serious authority in fashion.

And to verify it, it is enough to see the work of the most risky designers, such as Nicola Formichetti, the mastermind behind the most iconic costumes of Lady Gaga, in the presentation of the 2018 autumn-winter collection of Nicopanda, the brand that she created with her Brother Andrea, not only invited Aquaria (participant in the 10th season of Drag Race) to parade on the catwalk in the New York’s fashion week, but also endowed her clothes, heavily influenced by the ‘90s, with a glamorous spirit that’s one hundred percent drag, combined with the unthinkable: the unkempt grunge look of Kurt Cobain.



En Espa?ol:

Princesas de la Noche – Diario de una Crossdresser – Viejos Tiempos

Los viejos tiempos te construyen y te hacen ser mejor, ves como cambia de forma y tu mundo se convierte en algo más. Un mundo lleno de posibilidades que a veces no te imaginabas o no pasaban por tu mente, como por ejemplo un mundo de fashion y de nueva exploracion con tu vestuario ante la sociedad o nuevas tendencias.

Que un hombre se vistiera como mujer comenzó a aliarse de manera definitiva y casi indivisible con la comunidad gay a partir de los años 30 del siglo XX. Sobre esto, algunos científicos discutían la teoría del tercer sexo y comenzaba la emergencia de los bares gay.

Como sea, la estética drag, ya va atada a la moda debido al teatro que comenzó a hacer una alianza cada vez más firme con esta disciplina.

Avanzaba el siglo XX y a los vestidores llegaban pelucas cada vez más exóticas,plataformas, maquillajes más vanguardistas y, por supuesto, lentejuelas.

Si el mundo de la moda establecida comenzó a poner cada vez más atención a lo underground fue porque ahí podían ver una versión sobrepotenciada de las pasarelas. Ante una industria que no produce vestidos de mujer que tallen a los hombres, sumado a la problemática “salida del clóset” que impedía a muchos comprar prendas o accesorios femeninos con libertad, los drag comenzaron a ingeniarse el modo de producir sus propios atuendos que satirizan la alta costura tanto como la celebran.

No sé si ésta sea la era dorada del drag, pero sí sé que el conductor de televisión ha contribuido en acercar a público nuevo a la cultura drag y, en cierta medida, a entenderla como la forma de arte que es.

Sin embargo, no se considera que esto pueda o deba ser el pico más alto de la ola, ya que aunque las participantes del reality han conseguido éxito y exhibición masiva, los espectáculos drag siguen relegándose a pequeños bares desconocidos que aún no ven éxito en sus taquillas.

Ese punto merece atención y ojalá eso cambie pronto y más gente –sin importar si es o no parte de la comunidad LGBT– asista con más frecuencia a estos shows y comience a apreciar el gran trabajo de estos artistas. Pero el paso que se ha dado es agigantado.

Es importante recalcarlo a esta altura que las drag ya no aparecen más como un chiste o como una curiosidad en las plataformas mencionadas, ni son “la amiga excéntrica” de las modelos y los diseñadores, son ya una autoridad seria en la moda.

Y para comprobarlo basta ver el trabajo de los diseñadores más arriesgados, como Nicola Formichetti, la mente maestra detrás de los vestuarios más icónicos de Lady Gaga , que en la presentación de la colección otoño-invierno 2018 de Nicopanda, la marca que creó con su hermano Andrea, no sólo invitó a Aquaria (participante en la temporada 10 de Drag Race) a desfilar sobre la pasarela en la semana de la moda de Nueva York, sino que, además, dotó a sus prendas, muy influidas por los años 90, de un espíritu glamuroso ciento por ciento drag, combinado con lo impensable: el desfachatado look grunge de Kurt Cobain.

















Category: Transgender Opinion