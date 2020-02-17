Princesses of the Night — Di Modelare

Spread the love















I want to highlight the talent of many Drag artists who attended this great fashion show event I organized called Di-Modelare. I have few words to express the talent that was observed that day, from the deepest and most romantic to the most eclectically invigorating and transcendental. It was a fashion event embodied in nine different styles that greatly enriched Drag or Transformer art on catwalks mixed with performance shows. Shows that were duly delighted by the assistants to this event.

In this sense, it is taken as a theoretical and practical discipline that seeks to improve human and social relationships through the personal development of physical and spiritual qualities and aptitudes, which implies constant improvement and perfection. People who achieve this goal in any term, thus become societies in models, that is, a prototype of a symbol or sign of improvement, success and development.

And although for a long time, people classified as “attractive” dominated the industry, modeling needs a wide variety of appearances and styles, don’t you think? And that is if there are products/services for all types of people, the ideal is that we can see ourselves there, without the need to be the type that gives so much importance and dedication to the physical aspect. In intellectuality, science and the arts there is also beauty to spare and more and more companies are aware of that. Today it is accepted (a little more) to those who in the past were believed not to fit in this world of commercials, photographers, glamor and catwalks.

It only remains to say, enjoy the catwalk show.

Princesas de la Noche – Se dice llamar Di Modelare

En esta oportunidad resalto el talento de muchas artistas Drag que asistieron en este gran evento llamado Di-Modelare. Mis palabras son pocas para expresar el talento que se observo ese dia, desde lo más profundo y romantico hasta lo más eclecticamente vigorizante y trascendental. Un evento de moda plasmado en nueve distintos estilos que enriquecen mucho este arte Drag o Transformista en pasarelas mescladas con shows performance. Shows que fueron debidamente deleitados por los asitentes a este evento.

En este sentido, se toma como una disciplina teórica y práctica que busca el perfeccionamiento de las relaciones humanas y sociales a través del desarrollo personal de las cualidades y aptitudes físicas y espirituales, lo cual implica su mejoramiento y perfección constantes. Las personas que logren este objetivo en cualquier plazo, se convierten así en las sociedades en modelos, es decir en prototipo de un símbolo o signo de superación, éxito y desarrollo.

Y aunque durante mucho tiempo, las personas catalogadas como “atractivas” dominaron la industria, el modelaje necesita de gran variedad de apariencias y estilos, ¿no creen? Y es que si existen productos/servicios para todo tipo de personas, lo ideal es que podamos vernos a nosotros mismos ahí, sin necesidad de que seamos del tipo que le da tanta importancia y dedicación al aspecto físico. En la intelectualidad, la ciencia y las artes también hay belleza de sobra y cada vez más empresas están consientes de eso. Hoy se acepta (un poco más) a aquellos que en el pasado se creía que no encajaban en este mundo de comerciales, fotógrafos, glamour y pasarelas.

Solo queda decir, disfruten de la pasarela show.

The Katherine

