Princessas de La Noche — Macabre Dream
Only the devil understands me,
since I am his server …
Sorry to fool you,
but you have unleashed the macabre me
you left him helpless
And now look at his reaction.
Damn the time your neck kisses,
when your body belonged to me
When I love you, don’t deny …
I need blood, I’m thirsty for you
feel my fangs on your white skin
Feel like kidnapping your soul
Feel how you’re being robbed me.
Run, escape from me
run away from the damn nightmare
wake up from your macabre dream
before my anger is unleashed
Hide, until the sun rises
because what I’m looking for is not your love anymore,
but tear your throbbing black heart out of you.
En Español
Princesas de la Noche – Sueño Macabro
Mis demonios se dispersan,
me convierto en algo que no soy,
Solo el diablo me comprende,
ya que de el soy su servidor…
Disculpa que te engañe,
pero has desatado al macabro yo
lo dejaste desamparado
y ahora mira su reacción.
Maldita la hora en el que tu cuello bese,
cuando tu cuerpo me pertenecio
cuando un te amo no negue….
Necesito sangre, de ti tengo sed
siente mis colmillos en tu blanca piel
siente como secuestro tu alma
siente como me robo tu ser.
Corre, escapa de mi,
huye de la maldita pesadilla
despierta de tu macabro sueño
antes de que se desate mi ira
Escondete, hasta que salga el sol
porque lo que busco ya no es tu cariño,
sino, arrancarte tu palpitante y negro corazon.
