Princessas de La Noche — Macabre Dream

I become something that I am not,

Only the devil understands me,

since I am his server …

Sorry to fool you,

but you have unleashed the macabre me

you left him helpless

And now look at his reaction.

Damn the time your neck kisses,

when your body belonged to me

When I love you, don’t deny …

I need blood, I’m thirsty for you

feel my fangs on your white skin

Feel like kidnapping your soul

Feel how you’re being robbed me.

Run, escape from me

run away from the damn nightmare

wake up from your macabre dream

before my anger is unleashed

Hide, until the sun rises

because what I’m looking for is not your love anymore,

but tear your throbbing black heart out of you.

En Español

Princesas de la Noche – Sueño Macabro

Mis demonios se dispersan,

me convierto en algo que no soy,

Solo el diablo me comprende,

ya que de el soy su servidor…

Disculpa que te engañe,

pero has desatado al macabro yo

lo dejaste desamparado

y ahora mira su reacción.

Maldita la hora en el que tu cuello bese,

cuando tu cuerpo me pertenecio

cuando un te amo no negue….

Necesito sangre, de ti tengo sed

siente mis colmillos en tu blanca piel

siente como secuestro tu alma

siente como me robo tu ser.

Corre, escapa de mi,

huye de la maldita pesadilla

despierta de tu macabro sueño

antes de que se desate mi ira

Escondete, hasta que salga el sol

porque lo que busco ya no es tu cariño,

sino, arrancarte tu palpitante y negro corazon.