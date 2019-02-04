Prep Your Skin Before Makeup

Spread the love



















By Roberta Angela Dee

Girlfriend, if you’re planning to go out and want to look your prettiest, you need to remember one thing: You’d better listen to Roberta Angela Dee. Because when it comes to makeup, I don’t play. Being a woman is serious business. So, if you’re not ready to be serious, all you’re doing is playing dress up. Thank you.

Okay, now this article is intended primarily for African American women or women of color, but fair-complexioned sisters can learn a lot too. So, lose your preconceived notions about skin care, and read Roberta’s solutions to many of your skin care problems.

We begin with determining your skin type. Many people believe that more darkly complexioned women can only have oily skin. Not true, sweetie. Skin type may be changed by genetic, hormonal or environmental conditions. So, it’s important to examine your skin closely at least once every month — not just seasonally as most of the books suggest.

Perspiration on black skin tends to give the appearance that it is oily. In reality, the skin could be quite dry. So, don’t be deceived. And, another thing, ladies: when you look at your skin, make certain that you have sufficient light — preferably sunlight.

A Few Simple Tips:

First, examine the area known as the T-zone. This is the area between your forehead and your nose, and from your nose to your chin. It’s possible for oiliness to be restricted to this area.

Use a white paper towel to be certain. If you blot the area and it’s only perspiration, the area will dry and you’ll see nothing. If it’s oil, an oily film will remain on the paper towel.

If the oil is restricted to the T-zone, then you have combination skin. You’ll need to treat the oily area a little differently than the remaining areas of your face.

Patchiness and roughness are indications of dry skin. Normal skin is free from all of the indications I’ve mentioned. But there is a fourth skin type known as sensitive skin. Please understand, however, that frequent breakouts does not necessarily mean that the skin is sensitive. The breakouts may be the result of oily skin that is not being treated properly. The very worse thing you can do (not to mention the expense) is to buy the wrong product for your skin type. So, be very precise about determining your skin type. If you’re still uncertain, then visit a cosmetologists at the cosmetic counter. The same skin conditions apply to a man. So, you don’t need to pretend you’re at the counter for your wife or girlfriend.

Step one — Cleansing:

If you don’t keep your skin clean and as free from impurities as possible, your makeup will always appear to do less than the job it’s supposed to do. You must not only cleanse the skin when you first get out of bed, but before you return to bed. Furthermore, you must not only cleanse from the outside, you must also cleanse from the inside.

“Oh, Roberta, but how can I cleanse from the inside?” you ask. Simple. Drink plenty of water — particularly if you have oily skin. And when I say water, I mean water. I don’t mean soft drinks, soda pop, coffee, or alcohol. I mean water in its purest, unadulterated, non-carbonated, unsweetened, unflavored, unsalted and uncolored form. Coffee is not water. Orange juice is not water. Beer is not water. Only water is water. So, start getting in the habit of drinking eight glasses of the stuff everyday. Because that’s what it takes to remove the toxins and impurities from your stressed out little bodies.

On the outside, be sure to use the right cleanser for your skin type. Avoid cleansers that have any kind of fragrance or harsh chemicals. Don’t use any soap on your face that has a deodorant or antibacterial ingredient.

Be just as careful about shaving products. It makes no sense to use a cleanser that contains no harsh chemical, and then slap a handful of heavily scented shaving cream on your face. Use you head, girl.

Okay, you’ve washed your face and you’ve shaved. Let’s move on.

Step Two — Toning:

The purpose of toning is to remove any traces of soap or makeup that might still be present on the skin, even after it has been washed. Its second purpose is to restore the skin to its normal acid (pH) balance.

Many women tend to ignore this very important step. Why? Because the soap isn’t visible. Nor can you see the pH balance of your skin. But what you don’t see can be very harmful to your skin. Soap changes the acid balance of the skin. The proper toner or astringent (depending on your skin type) is needed to bring it back again.

Step Three — Moisturize:

There is a vast difference between oil and water. The skin needs water. It doesn’t necessarily need oil.

Using an oil-based moisturizer on oily skin will not only make it appear to be sensitive and to break out, it would be like covering your face with motor oil. Yuck. No girl, you don’t want to use an oil-based moisturizer.

Oil helps to seal in moisture, but it is not moisture. Moisture is water. Yes, water, again. Water is beauty’s best friend — inside and out. Drier skins can use an oil-based moisturizer. Why? Because this skin type doesn’t produce enough oil.

As with everything else, stay away from products that contain a fragrance. Fragrance requires more alcohol, and alcohol is not a friend to beauty.

Iman has come out with a new* makeup and skin care line that deserves your attention. Check her out.

(* New when Roberta wrote this post.)

