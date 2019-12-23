Occasional Woman New Year Bonus!

Spread the love















Dear Readers, yes, once again, it is almost the Mother of All Big Parties–New Year’s Eve! A time for gaudy clothing, bad decisions and too much booze. Whee! Naturally, the most important questions is—WHAT TO WEAR?! Something fabulous, of course. This is one of those events for which anything goes, much like Mardi Gras, the Met Gala and the finalization of a divorce. What to do, what to do..

First, decide how you wish to present yourself—wacky party girl, classy broad, Person In Search of Trouble, mysterious femme fatale, the list is almost endless! Also, consider the environment into which you will be going—great big party, sedate gathering, Wiccan bonfire, county lock-up. And-the WEATHER, and if walking will be a must.

If you live where it gets cooold in winter, try not to outfit yourself for pneumonia. Sure, you may have a small, smashing dress, but you will need more than some wispy wrap to avoid hypothermia. Try a snazzy, form-fitting coat with a furry collar, or something involving leather or shiny stuff. If you live where it’s warm, STILL take a nice, cute jacket, just in case.

One of your biggest choices is this—dress or pants? If the pants are 1) very form-fitting, leopard print, leather or velvet, you go ‘head on! Unless your jeans are alarmingly tight and flattering, or you wear them with a sequined top, let’s give them a rest for the night. or 2) if you have some lovely, flowy pants in a gauzy silk, or stretch velvet, they would be swell! This is not a night to forsake glitter and sequins!

For dresses—short and tight is usually a winner, just dress for your environment and activities. Going out to watch fireworks? How ’bout sporting some cute boots, or at least shoes in which you can actually walk? Big fancy party? Big fancy dress, or sleek and sultry is grand. But you know what never looks great? Getting so buzzed you fall over, throw up, make seriously regrettable phone calls to exes, or drive while intoxicated. Have an exit strategy—one that does not include the back of a police car, or the emergency room!

So, as the year grinds to a close, I hope you have a great New Year’s Eve, and look forward to next year. Tra La!

Category: Transgender Fashion