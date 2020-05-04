New Isolated Beauties

We will keep Isolated Beauties going and publish them as long as TGF users keep sending in photos of what they’d love to be wearing while out and about interacting with society. If you are closeted and never dress outside your home take the step and send a tasteful photo of what you wear around the house. Today there are three more beauties and a shot of me sporting my first outfit of spring.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Tags: crossdressing, featured, isolated beauties
Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment
Angela Gardner is a founding member of The Renaissance Transgender Association, Inc., the former editor of that organization's newsletter and magazine, Transgender Community News. She wrote the Diva of Dish column for TGF in the late 1990s and was the Editor of LadyLike magazine until its untimely demise. She is currently the Editor of TGF. She has appeared in film and television shows portraying TG characters, as well as representing Renaissance on numerous talk shows. In her idle hours she keeps busy producing her monthly TG parties, Angela's Laptop Lounge
.