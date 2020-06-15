New Column: ‘Tell Shelley Anne’ is Coming

Spread the love















For the past six years, California-based journalist Shelley Anne Baker has engaged with the transgender community and loves it! She came out big time when she decided to reveal her feminine side to her wife and family and has never looked back. She’s not shy about telling trusted people, who will listen, about her life’s journey.

“I traveled to Las Vegas as Shelley Anne within the first year of my ‘change’ to attend a major event and never felt more exhilarated,” says the lovely Shelley Anne.

An award-winning, published health, wellness and fetish writer of Question and Answer (Q&A) interviews with celebrities, authors, business and medical professionals, and fetish community folks, she is now bringing her engaging Q&A interview-style to TGForum.

Did you ever want to share your transgender or crossdressing story with others? Here’s your opportunity. Interviews will include a wide-range of questions and cover numerous topics with a direct focus that our vibrant community wants to read about. What attracted you to your new lifestyle? Does anyone know the real you? What makes you laugh? This is just a sampling of questions Shelley Anne wants to know the answers to and we want to share with the TGForum family.

We’ll start posting interviews in the coming weeks. Want to be interviewed? Please contact Shelley Anne via email. All interviews will only be posted on TGForum, and are conducted via email. A short bio and hi-res photo is also requested.

We’re excited to have Shelley Anne Baker join us as a contributing writer and hope you will consider doing an interview with her.

