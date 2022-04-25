My Objectives When Dressing, and My Role Models

Spread the love

I was thinking about what my objectives are when dressing. Certainly I love the way I feel when I dress and makeup. But on a deeper level I’ve come to realize that, in part, I dress to transform myself into an object of desire — a walking wet dream. To inspire quickened heartbeats. It’s something most cis women just won’t do. In the era of “Me Too”, gender inequities and raging misogyny, I get why they might avoid provocative dressing, but it’s too bad. Because it can actually be empowering, and an enormous amount of erotic fun.

My inspirations come from women like MM, my namesake. But, even at the risk of seeming sophomoric, I sometimes want to do more than “pass”. I’m really striving to achieve a three-dimensional expression of heightened uber-femininity. The kind embraced by some great drag artists. Or like Amanda Lepore, who has certainly transformed her body and being into a warm-blooded corporeal Jessica Rabbit. She looks incredible (but uncomfortable — how does she even talk with those lips?!!

I recently realized that I’ve been subconsciously drawing inspiration from another source altogether — the women conjured up by the wicked mind of a cartoon artist named Bill Ward. His iconic work was regularly featured on X-Rated pulp fiction paperback covers and in sleazier men’s magazines in the 1960s . Kind of like Russ Mayer’s double-d movie heroines, Ward’s ideal women tower over their men. They’re slutty statuesque high-heeled black stockinged big pointy-breasted negligee-clad amazons who look and dress that way no matter what the occasion — nightclubs, shopping, or the office. Ward’s women were almost always in black and white, but he made great use of the medium. They’re like glowing noir goddesses. This is probably why I have more black in my wardrobe than any other shade.

Learn more about Bill Ward and his art here.

Look him up — older men will certainly remember his style. Younger men — tell me, does the style look too retro? Or is it still alluring?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: crossdressing, Transgender Fetish