My Life As Savannah, Mother and My Sister

Mother is about 5’4”, slender, and has medium length light brown hair that falls past the nape of her neck. Gwen is a bit taller than Mom and had long auburn hair that falls to the middle of her shoulder blades. I don’t know how much they weigh – I’ve never asked them. Father is a structural engineer and architect and travels extensively. After college, he served as an officer in the Navy Seabees. He was assigned to assist the Army Corp of Engineers to develop and build the Tennessee Valley Authority project to provide flood control. This was accomplished by building dams that were also hydro-electric plants to provide power to the region. Father told me the dams also enhanced safer navigation for boats along the waterways. Although being away extensively, he provided well for our family.

Our house was typical of the area. Mother and Father’s bedroom was downstairs. Gwen and I had our bedrooms upstairs. Out in the front yard, there was a Magnolia tree near the right side of the porch and a huge oak tree halfway across our lawn near the sidewalk. And in the backyard, there are two dogwood trees that Gwen and I planted years ago. Father later installed bathrooms in all the bedrooms because my Sister was getting old enough and required her privacy.

My Mother always appeared so happy when I transformed into Savannah. My Sister seemed to dislike seeing her brother around anymore. She even called me, Savannah, when I was in boy mode. Mother kept having me stand up, twirl around, and praised my Sister how beautiful she made me look. “Do you like being a girl?”

I said with a trembling voice, ‘Kinda, yes. I like how the clothes make me feel.’

Dad would not be home for another couple of days, so Mother asked if I’d like to be a girl until he comes back. I wasn’t exactly sure what was in store for me, but since father was gone, I said, “Sure, I guess so.” A constant fear always grumbled deep in my gut what Father would do or say if he saw his son dressed as a girl.

Mom looked at Gwen, and they nodded their heads.

“Great,” said Mother. I have so many ideas, and I’m sure your Sister does too. You must trust your Sister and me, okay?” I nodded my head in the affirmative being too scared to say anything or ask any questions.

Mother said she and Sis sat down to talk at the kitchen table (probably about me) and looked like they were writing a list or something. I had to go to the bathroom. As I left, I heard Mother say,

“Don’t forget to sit down, Savannah!” Gwen told Mom she had already had me well trained to sit down.

Mom thought and said, “That’s why the toilet seat is always down.”

In my room I kept looking at myself in the mirror. I couldn’t believe what my Sister had transformed me into, or even more so that Mother seemed to accept me as a girl and was not upset or hysterical, especially since she was a devout God-fearing Southern Baptist churchgoer. Would I wake up from this dream soon?

Mother came up to my room and sat next to me on my bed.

“I am so proud of you, Savannah, for being so open about this. I promise Sis I will never tell anyone or embarrass you. Gwen wants to work more with you on your mannerisms some more this afternoon. And help you match clothes to wear.”

When I wasn’t at school or church, I lived as Savannah. Just like my Sister, I don’t remember the last time Mother called me Kenny.

“Savannah, you look so cute and darling. I can’t believe you used to be my brother.” The words ‘used to be’ stuck in my mind. Aren’t I still Kenny? Aren’t I not still your brother? Sis dressed me the most and mercilessly worked with me on my feminine mannerisms and expressions whenever she had a chance. Gwen would have me go to her closet then give a scenario to help me learn what to choose and how to match items – going to a movie, church, to get ice cream or out to eat pizza. But tonight, she had me pick an outfit that I thought Mom would like me to wear to go out to dinner. I chose a couple of items, and Gwen only reminded me that most restaurants are usually cold, and I may wish to pick something a bit warmer. Mom asked me to get dressed and put on my makeup and start curling my hair. I was getting quite good at this. It was about 7 p.m.

Mother came in all dressed up and asked, “Are you two girls ready to go?”

“Go?” I said as I turned and looked at Mom. “I thought Sis was just making me practice.”

“Don’t worry, Savannah, you will be with us.” We headed to the garage.

Mom admired how gracefully I entered the car by sitting down and swinging my legs in with my knees together.

“Where are we going?” No one answered.

We pulled up to a restaurant we’ve I’ve never been to before. To me, it appeared to be a popular place because of all the cars in the parking lot. I looked like a little higher class than most of the local places I’ve ever been to before. Usually, we would find our table, or a waitress would seat us. I think this is the first time a maître d’ seated us. I don’t ever recall being somewhere with white tablecloths and cloth napkins.

The server came, and he said, “Good evening, ladies.” The word ladies surprised me but, at the same time, made me feel accepted. I was enjoying this. I am still being reminded to take small bites and not to rush. We chatted, and Mother asked me how I felt dressed as a girl.

“I love the feel of the clothes more and more; the bra thing no longer felt uncomfortable. But I have to go to the bathroom.” I excused myself and started to stand up.

“You are going to the ladies’ room, aren’t you?” Said Mother as she and Sis looked me waiting for an answer.

I recalled being in the ladies’ room with Sis on many occasions but never had gone by myself. Sis said girls never go alone, and she stood up and took my hand. I could feel all eyes on me as I walked across the dining room to the back of the left side of the restaurant. Before we walked, Sis told me to find an open stall and reminded me to sit down. This ladies’ room was amazing. It was much prettier than any boy’s bathrooms I’ve been in and wasn’t like any Sis took me to in stores. There was colorful wallpaper, paintings, flowers, and a bowl filled with long thin white-wrapped objects on the counter I didn’t recognize.

“Sis, what are these?” As I pointed to the bowl.

“Tampons. Not for you, yet.”

Sis opened the first stall and I found the one next to her. I pulled up my skirt and pulled down my panties and sat down to pee. I heard a lady and Gwen on both sides of me peeing into the water. I flushed the toilet and thought I listened to my Sister come out of her stall, and I was relieved. I came out, and someone else was there. The lady smiled at me and told me I looked precious.

I smiled and said, “thank you.” Then I saw my Sister and I exhaled. I was ready to leave and headed for the door. Sis stopped me and reminded me the ladies’ room was a social place. We washed our hands and fixed our our hair, and she handed me lipstick to re-apply by myself. Sis told me I looked fabulous, and she loved having a younger Sister. As we walked out the door of the ladies’ room, I took my final full exhale.

When we arrive back at our table, the server got both mine and my Sister’s chair for us. Sis said thank you, so I did as well. Our Mother smiled and looked at quite content. She asked,

“How did it go?” I said,

All I said was, “I’m thrilled Sis was with me.”

I had apple pie for dessert, but don’t recall what Mom and Gwen had. Mother paid the bill, and we departed. It was a pleasant early summer evening as we slowly strolled to the car. I felt the cold wind under my dress, and it felt great after sitting with my legs crossed for so long. Then a gust of wind blew my skirt up over my waist. I pulled it down quickly. Both Mom and Gwen giggled. Mom showed me how to pinch the side of my skirt with my fingers when it was windy to keep my skirt where it properly belonged.

During our drive home, Sis talked about how much she liked having Savannah around. But I knew in the back of my mind father would never go for it. We three stayed up watching television until about 11. School ended in less than two weeks, and I’d be off for the summer, and was I ready for it. I liked school, especially science, math, English, and history, and did very well in all of them. I also loved reading books. Although enjoying school, I always looked forward to my summer vacation.

Mother watch me take off my makeup. “Did Gwen teach you that?”

“Yes, Mom, she did.” I also showed her my steps of cleansing after removing my makeup, exfoliating, and putting facial moisturizer on before going to bed. Mother watched mesmerized at me until I finished.

Mother asked me what I wanted to wear tomorrow.

“I said whatever they wanted me to wear.”

“All day? Mom asked.

“Sure.”

Both Gwen and I would love it too.” At night in bed, I kept dreaming about what has happened to me as Savannah so far. Meeting friends with Sis, dinner with Mother and Gwen, the lady who said I was precious, the waiter pulling my chair. And everything Sis had shown me about being a girl no one ever knew or noticed I was a boy. I had watched girls and hoped their skirts would blow up as mind did, but now that I was embarrassed by it, I didn’t want it to happen to anyone.

It was a real downer having to take off the girl clothes. I put on my male pajamas. Sis came in one night after my shower to check that I cleansed my face, exfoliated, and put on a night cream and body lotion the way she showed me over two years ago.

“You must do every night for the rest of your life, Savannah. Promise.”

“Promise.”

I was hoping that during the summer that I could dress every day as Savannah when Father was away. And in the back of my mind, I missed him and wished he was home.

Next: Sunday.

