My Life as Savannah, Chapter 7, Tragedy

I heard the doorbell ring and went to the front door and opened it. There were one male and one female police officer. “Miss, is this the Thomas residence?” Asked the male officer.

“Yes, officers, it is.”

“Miss, will you please go get your Mother for us?” Asked the female officer with a smile.

“Of course, officers. One minute please.”

Mother arrived. “May we please come in, Mrs. Thomas?” I sat next to Mother when the police told us that father had died in an industrial accident on the project in Chattanooga. Mother grabbed my hand, shook violently, and cried uncontrollably. I escorted the officers to the door, and then I came back to Mother.

“I’ll phone Gwen.”

Gwen came home from her part-time job. Since Savannah was not a real member of our church, I had Sis call our minister. Word of Father’s passing spread like wildfire through our small town. I knew Savannah would have to leave, and Kenny would have to reappear. I called my new girlfriends and told them why I had to go home to Atlanta but only a short while. But they all begged me to stay with them. What a dilemma!

Sadly, but understandably, Kenny returned from somewhere — I guess summer camp. In around one week, we made the funeral arrangements, and Mother and Gwen and I buried our father. Mother was devastated. I had to remain as Kenny and hated wearing my male clothes every day. It looked like I had returned as Kenny for good. But I understood perfectly. Fred’s parents, the Franklin’s, being a longtime friend of Mother and Father, were an indispensable blessing to Mother and the rest of us.

Soon I’ll have to start high school as Kenny. I enjoyed being Savannah for the summer. A summer I would never forget. I ran into all the girls. Amber said, “We all sure do miss Savannah. She is so sweet, nice, and kind-hearted. You two sure look similar. You both have many of the same features, especially your eyes and hair length and color. I see why you are cousins.” I told Amber I’d say to her the next time she called and let her know you asked about her.

Over the next couple of weeks, faster than I expected, Mother accepted her fate as a widow and tried not to show her sadness around Gwen and me — or she did an excellent job hiding it from us. Gwen and I both knew she was upset and hurting. The church and all of Gwen’s, mine, and Savannah’s friends continued to give Mother incredible support.

Many years later, I found out that Father, being a senior engineer, had taken fantastic care of Mother through insurance policies, his retirement, stocks, bonds, and profit-sharing options. And one of the insurance policies paid off the mortgage on the house. I am glad Mother will be financially secure.

Donna called Mother and asked for my (Savannah’s) phone number because she wanted to know if Savannah was still going to the ball. Mother held the phone transmitter and asked I’d return as Savannah and go to the dance. I knew how much it meant to her and Sis for me to do this. Plus, I wanted out of these darn male clothes!

“I’m sure she is. I’ll have her call you, Donna.”

So Kenny headed back to wherever. But now, in the back of my mind, I was always worried about how Mother was holding up because the man of the house — Kenneth Robert Thomas II, was now a girl.

Finally, I was back wearing cute clothes. Sis was in her room with the door slightly ajar. I walked in and was shocked to see her topless.

“I’m so sorry, Sis,” and turned and walked out.

“Savannah! Come back in here. I slowly opened the door and slowly slithered in with my eyes down to my toes.

“Look at me. You’re a girl. You’re my little sister. It is okay. Now, if it was that jerk brother of ours, I would have slapped him silly.”

I looked at Sis’s breasts.

“You have beautiful breasts, Sis.” She stood up, came over, and hugged me with her bare breasts. Her breasts felt heavenly and wanted the hug to last for hours. I wanted my own.

She put on her bra and started pulling a top over her head and said.

“That was such a nice thing to say.” When you have your own, boys will want to touch them. “And thank you for calling them breasts and not boobs, tits, or titties like the boys do.”

“How will I grow breasts, Sis?” She turned her head and looked at me. She didn’t have an answer. That surprised me. She always answers my questions. I thought Sis knew everything about being a girl.

“You may come in anytime, Savannah .”

Even with the passing of Father, Sis and Mom continued to allow me to be Savannah every day for the remainder of the summer.

I knew the summer would end too soon for my liking and that school would start. Savannah had one more event, and it’ll be a big one for me. My guess it will be my end of summer final exam being Savannah.

Next: My ball gown.

