My life as Savannah: Chapter 2

After the almost three years that Gwen has been dressing me, I was still amazed, and very happy, our parents never caught me dressed as a girl. I was unsure what Mother would say but knew for certain Dad would skin me alive. Gwen liked me as her new little sister and named me Savannah. She continued dressing me up, and we’d watch TV or play board or card games. She seemed relentless in my training on how to sit down with a skirt, basic makeup, hair and other mannerisms and how girls spoke and talked differently than boys. I had no idea that girls had so much to learn to look beautiful and be proper Southern Ladies.

When Gwen got her driver’s license, she took me out for a whole day. Father was still working out of town, and Mom was at her monthly women’s book club over near the East side of Atlanta. Gwen held on to her old clothes for me to wear when she thought they would fit me. Today she selected a skirt that came above the knee. I think it was cotton, light brown with an elastic waistband. Before we left, Gwen painted my nails on my hands and toes with bright pink nail polish.

In our little Southern town, there weren’t any big shopping malls, so Gwen and I had lunch at a small café. I had a ham sandwich, and Gwen had a salad.

Next, we did some shopping at three for four local stores. Gwen found items for both of us. I could finally try on clothes that fit. In the dressing room, I noticed Sis had beautiful firm round breasts that I couldn’t keep from staring. One time I got an erection again seeing her naked. She said, “It’s okay for other girls to change in front of each other.” She flicked the head of the penis with her middle finger of her right hand. It hurt, and my erection quickly subsided.

As we walked down the sidewalk to our car, we ran into some of our friends. They all knew me as Kenny from church or school. I froze and wanted to die, run, or run, then die. Sis introduced me as her visiting cousin from Atlanta. She noticed how nervous I was, so she politely excused us and said we were late and that she’d see them later. I smiled and said, “It was nice meeting all of you.” Even after their departure, I was still shaking and hyperventilating. I was surprised I didn’t pee in my panties.

Gwen told me I acted as any well-mannered young Southern girl should. “But we need to work on your smile more.”

Sis assumed Mom would be back from her book club around her usual time, and she would have plenty of time to take off my nail polish and transform me back into boy mode. Unbeknownst to us, Mother was home! She must have parked in the garage! After we entered the front door, Mother said, “Gwen, are you going to introduce me?” Sis paused, then said, “she’s my new friend Savannah.” Mother came over to greet me. I was about to have my first heart attack at the age of 12.

“Hi, Savannah. How do you do?” Mom said. I nervously replied.

“Hello, Mrs. Thomas. Nice to meet you.” Gwen grabbed my hand, and we headed up to her room.

After a short while, Mom came upstairs. I guess since I was a new friend of Gwen. Mom came into the room and asked if we wanted a Coke. Sis nodded, yes. I tried to call Gwen by her name or Sis when I had to speak. I think she may have recognized my outfit as Gwen’s. Mother asked, “Have you seen Kenny?”

Sis just looked up at her, shook her head no, and shrugged her shoulders. Mother walked back outside and came back in after 10 minutes and looked at me. Mom’s eyes opened wide. Then in a surprised sounding voice as opposed to the upset ones I’ve heard many times before, “Kenneth Robert Thomas II! Is that you?” I was so frightened that if you lightly touched me on my head with your fingertip, I would shatter and crumble into little dust-like pieces all over the floor. Surprisingly, she didn’t seem mad or upset. She was more in stupefaction. Mother looked me over and had me turn around.

“You look so darling. Gwen, we best not tell father about this.”

I agreed, Not telling Dad was an excellent idea. I was scared, felt ashamed, who knows what else, and I held my head down in shame for being caught. But, at the same time, I did like it the way felt when dressed. Mother told me I was adorable and loved seeing me dressed as a girl. We all went back downstairs and sat down at the kitchen table. She refilled our glasses with Coke. She noticed how ladylike I sat down and crossed my legs and how I folded my hands in my lap.

Mother now appeared extremely captivated, excited, and curious all at the same time about my transformation. I let Gwen do all the talking. Most of what she said was true. Sis told her everything. How it all started by her catching me and about going out to lunch and shopping. Mother mentioned she had noticed that her underwear drawers looked disheveled on occasion.

“Did you say, Savannah? I like that name. It’s cute and suits you.” Mother smiled, held my face in her hands, and ran her fingers to move hair that was covering one eye. “You’ll make a wonderful daughter, Savannah.” And then she kissed me on my forehead. “Gwen, how long have you been dressing her again?”

“About three or so years.” Mother eyebrow lifted, but she didn’t have a reply to that answer. Now Mother became even more intrigued and curious.

“Tell me more,” Sis recounted about our staying home and playing games and cards, walking around the block, sending me to the mailbox by myself, and taking me shopping in town on occasion.

Surprisingly, Mother soon began getting involved in dressing me, but only at home since I was still in school. But when at home after school and weekends, Mom and Sis tirelessly dressed me. Mother was thrilled and amazed how much Gwen had taught me. Mother came up one morning and was going to style my hair or help with makeup.

“I know how to do that, Mom.” She just looked at me in the mirror in disbelief as I made myself ready. It was not a perfect job by any account. I guess boys aren’t born with makeup application or hairstyling genes. So Mother or Gwen would put on any needed finishing touches.

I soon found Mom had replaced all but three pairs of tighty-whities with girl’s panties in my chest of drawers. I asked if I could wear my panties to school. Mom said it was okay to wear the panties to school unless I have gym class. She said she would take me to get fitted for a training bra this weekend. I had to research on my computer about what a training bra was since I was not training in any sport. I assumed I had to have one to train to be a girl.

When Dad was traveling, Mother and Gwen seemed to keep me in girl’s clothes all the time. I was enjoying this. In the back of my mind, I wondered what would happen to me if Dad found out. He’d most likely disown me, or worse, kill me after skinning me alive first. I’ve seen him field strip a deer in way less than 10 minutes, so I know he could skin me.

The few male buddies I had stopped coming by to ask if I’d like to play. Mother said I was involved in a project somewhere.

Next: Mother and my Sister.

