My life as Savannah, Chapter 17, Gwen’s Wedding

After my breakdown yesterday. I decided to fully transform into being Mother’s daughter and Gwen’s Sister and be there for her wedding with 100% love and support. Saturday morning, I got up at 4:30 to get ready. I staged some items next to the garage door last night to put in the car. This allowed me more time to help Mom if she needed help.

I picked up Sis at her apartment and drove her to the beauty parlor for her hair, nails, and makeup. So I had hair and nails done as well. We finished approximately the same time, and I took her to the hotel, ordered a light lunch, and delivered it to our room. I tried to be as comforting as possible to help her relax.

When it was time to dress, Mother stopped in quickly and to see if she could help. Steve’s Mother gave Gwen something blue; Mother gave her a new pearl necklace.

Gwen said, “Oh, no. I don’t have anything borrowed?” I took off one of my bracelets and handled it to Sis.

“Now, you’re all covered with tradition.”

“Thank you so much, Sis. You’re my lifesaver.”

We both were wearing robes. We needed to put on our dresses and wait for the limo to drive Gwen to the church.

I put my dress on first. The one in the picture that Fred took in the boutique. This dress was the long-sleeved and pale salmon color. The bodice was fitted to the waist and then flowed outward to the floor. Sis helped me with the back zipper and top hook.

It took a lot longer to help Sis into her wedding gown. She took off her robe, and I looked at her.

“You’ve seen me naked before, Savannah .”

“Oh, no, Sis. I am looking at how beautiful you are. There will never be a bride as beautiful as you, well, except maybe Mother.”

“Thank you, Savannah. You’ve always been so sweet to me.”

Finally, I got her into her wedding gown, and I blew her a kiss.

“Sit down. Let me touch up a little of your makeup.” I opened my makeup bag and started touching her up.

“Where did you learn to do makeup?”

“From you, silly.” And we both began laughing.

“There. Perfect. No, beautiful. You look exactly like a storybook princess, Sis.”

I glanced over at the clock on the table next to the bed.

“Are you ready to go meet your prince charming? Sis smiled, took a deep breath, and stood up. Mother came back in, and I said I would leave them alone.

“No, Savannah, please stay.” Mother came in, and her eyes focused on Gwen.

It took her a moment for her to say anything.

“Gwen, you are beautiful. Can I help with anything?

“No, thank you, Mother. Savannah got me through all of this.”

“I’m going to church. You two ride in the limousine.”

“Don’t you dare leave? The limousine is for all of us, Thomas ladies.” I told Mother I would come back later to pick some stuff and bring it home. I picked up my purse, put in lipstick and gloss, I.D., my phone, room key in it, double-checked that Steve’s ring was in it, and we walked to the lobby to get in the limousine.

It was a short ride to the church. Mom looked so happy and so proud. I got my phone out and said,

“Smile.” And I snapped two pictures of them together.

“I now have two pictures of not only the two most beautiful ladies in the world; but also the two I love the most.” We let Mother out first, and she went inside, and she was escorted to her seat. Father’s oldest brother, Edward Thomas, was given the honor of giving Gwen away. If I was not Savannah, I guess I may have been chosen to give her away. We stayed in the limo until Mother was well inside.

“You have the ring, don’t you, Savannah ?”

“It’s right here.” I pointed to my purse.

“I love you, Gwen.” Then with a big smile is said, “Ready to become Mrs. Jefferson?”

“I love you too, Savannah. Yes, I’m ready.”

Gwen emerged out of the limo like the Queen of England stepping out of her carriage. I followed and held the train up of her gown off the ground until she was inside. Uncle Edward was waiting and smiled as she approached him. I found a place to stow my purse safely and pulled out the ring for Steve. Then I went back to straighten Sis’s train. We assembled as practiced, and the music began, and the procession commenced. I looked at Sis and Steve. Steve smiled at Gwen as she slowly glided down the aisle towards him.

Uncle Edward handed over Sis’s hand to Steve and then sat down next to Mother.

All I recall is hearing, “Dearly beloved…” I was so fixated on Gwen and her beauty and her special day. I never dreamt I would be a Maid of Honor. I think I do recall handing the ring to Gwen so that she could slide it on Steve’s finger.

“I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss the bride.” I was in a trance. Oh my gosh, I missed everything. I glad it was being videotaped.

Everyone processioned out as practiced, and I smiled at Mother as I passed her. We headed to have hundreds of pictures taken by the photographer. The reception was in the same Hilton ballroom where we had the wedding dinner and bachelorette party.

Gwen and Steve got in the limousine and headed for the reception. I quickly fetched my purse, and Mother and I got a ride with Uncle Ed. During the drive back to the hotel, he said something along the line of not ever recalling having a niece named Savannah from Atlanta. Mom quickly changed the subject. We lined up in the order in the wedding party reception line and greeted and thanked all of them for joining us. When Fred and his parents came by, and his Mother complimented me on my dress, Fred and his father kissed Mother’s and my hand and told me how beautiful I looked and asked me to save him dance.

“Absolutely. I already have you on my dance card.” And smiled at him with a nod and a few quick blinks of my eyes.

More photographs, then there were more photographs. I think this the most I have ever been documented in my life! I forgot but thought there was around a sixty or so at the reception: music, food, talking, and a lot of alcohol.

Steve’s best man asked me to dance. So did most of the rest of the groomsmen. Because of the alcohol, I did not care for the placement of some of their hands. Practically all held my hips tight, so I would feel their hard penis’ rubbing on my leg or hip. These boys were horny. One groomsman kept pushing against my leg. Suddenly he squeezed my hand tight, and his eyes appeared to roll back in his eye sockets, then he shook, groaned, and opened his eyes wide and said,

“Sorry, I have to go to the bathroom” I knew he just ejaculated in his pants. I looked at him and smiled,

“I do declare. You poor boy.” Then he completely embarrassed me by leaving me standing unescorted in the middle of the dance floor. I was beginning to feel that the Hobo ham sandwich Sis mentioned after the dinner party. If I was not dancing with them, then they were talking to me. All were trying to outdo each other, finally, to my rescue, my hero, my knight, Fred.

“Miss Thomas, may I have the honor of this his dance? (Words that none of these men ever said.) Then he offered me his hand, then his arm.

While we were dancing, Fred said, “Savannah, you, your Mother, and your Sister are the most beautiful ladies here tonight. I looked at him, smiled, stood on my toes, and kissed him on the cheek. I looked around, and I knew Mother saw it. Mom sees everything! The dance did not last long enough, but Fred was a gentleman and relinquished me to someone else. I told the next gentleman, my feet hurt, and I wished to rest. Fred escorted me over to Mother and Sis.

Later, Mother asked me what happen with the lad who you left unescorted. I whispered,

“I think he came in his pants from rubbing against my leg.”

“Oh, dear. You weren’t teasing that poor boy, were you, Savannah ?”

“No, Mother, of course not!” He did not look at me for the rest of the night. I think Mother whispered it to Gwen. Gwen smiled and looked at me and shook her head. I raised my eyebrows and shrugged my shoulders with a smirking smile on my face.

“Gwen, you look so happy.” Sis pulled me in and whispered,

“I see the vultures are circling after you to talk to and dance with you.”

I went over and put my arm around Mother and asked how she was holding out. She gave me a quick hug and said she was good for now.

Steve and Gwen had their Bride and Groom dance. I loved watching her beautiful full skirt with the petticoat of her stunning gown as it swished back and forth when she swayed back and forth, wrapping its skirt around his legs.

I was getting weak and tired. It had been a long day, and the lite lunch in the room, coupled with the wine and champagne, was making light headed, so I went to find something to nibble on.

Steve and Sis cut their wedding cake, and things started winding down. Sis was so high with excitement, but Mother was fading fast, and I was not too far behind her. It is over. Gwen is married. I was so happy for her. I snuck a notecard in her suitcase, expressing how much I loved being her little Sister.

I am glad I did not catch her bouquet. Sis and Steve left in the limousine. I smiled and blew kisses to Sis as she drove by. Mother and I chatted briefly with our new family for a while. Steve’s Mother asked me when I was getting married. “You’re so young and beautiful, Savannah .”

Mother said, “We’re were working it. One at a time, please.” I thought it was a great answer.

“Mother, are you ready to go.”

“Yes, sweetheart.”

“Do you mind if I stop by the hotel room quick to get my makeup bag and some other small items? It won’t take long.”

“Sure, honey.”

I went up to the room to grab my items. Before I went upstairs, I had the valet get Mother’s car and pull it around, so she could sit down and relax.

On the way home, I pulled over and stopped the car and looked at Mother.

“Mom, you were the most beautiful Mother of the Bride that there will ever be.” Mom pinched my arm and smiled, and squeezed my leg. Home at last! We both kicked off our heels, dropped our purses on the coffee table, and collapsed on the couch. And I said, “Gwen was such a beautiful bride. What a lovely wedding.”

Mother was still crying, so I got up, lifted my dress to walk without tripping on my dress. I sat down next to her for a while and handed her some tissues. Then we went upstairs to change into something more comfortable.

Mom called me to her room. By now, I only had on my nightie under my open robe. Mom smiled as I walked toward her.

“Can you please help me with this zipper and undo the clasps? My arthritic fingers aren’t helping me today.”

“Of course, Mom.” I never had undressed Mother before.

“Here you go. I’m going to take off my makeup.” I told her I was going downstairs for some water and kissed her goodnight.

“Sweet dreams, Mother. I love you.”

“I love you too, sweetie. Sweet dreams.”

I really could not sleep well. I kept thinking if I could ever marry someone someday. I had something on my mind and could not wait for a relaxing day tomorrow. I wrote my thoughts on a piece of paper I kept next to my bed that Father taught me to years ago. It saves me a bunch since I never recall my thoughts and dreams.

Next: Peace and Quiet (for a while)

