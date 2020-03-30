More Isolated Beauties

Spread the love















Last week we put out the call for our lovely ladies who can’t get dressed up and go out due to the virus restrictions asking them to send us photos of themselves in the outfits they would like to be wearing while out and about having fun. After the first flurry of submissions we saw a drop off and only have three ladies to add today. You can see them right here. If you missed the Isolated Beauties Gallery we posted last week you can see it here. If you take a photo of yourself as you’d like to be dressed while sipping a cocktail or having tea in your favorite hangout send it to me and we’ll do Isolated Beauties Volume 2. Stay safe!

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment