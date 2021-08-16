Sabrina Symington brings you Lovely Buster Overdrive, Episode 1. In this pilot episode of Bria’s new video web series, our protagonist must reconcile with her painful memories and take pride in every part of who she is in order to overcome the machinations of the dinosaur cyborg witch and internet grifter, K.O. Crumulon, and her evil Closet Monster!
I'm a professional illustrator and graphic novelist. Sometimes I teach karate and voice feminization lessons, and I operate as a founding member of and the lead artist for local Vancouver comics publisher, Zombie Robot Comics. I also really like dinosaurs.
Check out my website to see even more of my webcomics and artwork, Or you can also follow me on Twitter @lifeofbria. I'm always happy to connect with other members of our community, so don't be afraid to message me!
