Looking to get a close shave?

We received the following blog on the art of shaving close from a business that makes and sells “classic” single blade razors. Many in the crossdressing community, or trans women who haven’t gone through electrolysis, find it hard to get a close shave without irritation which leads to a bumpy epidermis. Here is a blog promoting the benefits of the single blade approach to a baby smooth face from the founder of Hendrix Classics & Co.

Hi, My name is Pete. I’m with Hendrix Classics & Co. and am a shaving expert. I’ll share info for getting a super close, comfortable shave as well as info about our offering. I believe our offering could be a great fit for the MtF transgender and crossdressing markets for those wanting the closest possible shave. A super close and comfortable shave is roughly 60% technique and 40% products used. There is no single product, including ours, that is a magic bullet.

Our core offering is a single-edge razor, as opposed to multi-blade cartridges, premium quality double edge razor blades and artisan soap and balm which we make ourselves. We offer our products as needed or via subscription, which gets a 20% discount. We care about the environment and put much effort into reducing greenhouse gases. We are big proponents of natural ingredients and use a lot of Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Lanolin, Aloe.

I mentioned that proper shaving technique is critical and that other companies have great products. So, what else makes us different? First, our offering is based on valid scientific studies – both the technique we teach and the ingredients we use.

Next, I’ve spent hundreds of hours developing technique to help folks get the closest possible shave with the least amount of irritation. We don’t sell anything until I’ve used it and am comfortable putting my name on it. Should the transgender and crossdressing market show interest in our products, I’ll develop technique specifically for you.

One other note. I’m big on inclusivity and accepting all people. A core belief of HCC is respect for all.

On to shaving tips. My expertise is with single edge safety razors.

Use the lightest of light touches with your razor — don’t apply pressure. Use more strokes with lighter pressure rather than pressing harder, though use the least amount of strokes possible.

Why? Hair is super tough, skin the opposite. The blade should touch whiskers and not skin. Pressure causes blade/skin contact, yet doesn’t impact shaving efficiency.

Pre-Shave preparation is critical. The easiest way is to hop in the shower. Use a soapy washcloth or something with more texture than your hands to wash all areas to be shaved. Wash the areas with the toughest hair first. You may do some shaving while in the bath. For any other areas, apply olive oil or pre-shave lotion while you do tasks before shaving.

Why? Staph bacteria is part of the natural human flora. Shaving can force the bacteria into pores leading to shaving irritation. Next, washing natural oils from hair allows it to hydrate and soften, making the jobs of shaving soap and razor much easier.

Change blades weekly, possibly more if you shave a lot of geography.

Why? Razor blades are 35-40 molecules thick at the cutting edge. Corrosion happens quickly and shaving bends the cutting edge, increasing the chance for blade to contact skin.

There should be no tugging or pulling when you shave. If there is, the most likely culprit is one of the things listed above.

Thank you for reading. You can check us out online, our Facebook page, Instagram and on YouTube. We have a lot of instructional videos on YouTube.

Like to make a comment on the single blade approach, or share your shaving technique?

Category: Transgender How To