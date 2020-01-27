Jeans! From Work Pants to Fashion

Spread the love















This month I am going to talk about Jeans. They have become such a fashion statement that they are worn almost anywhere, any time. Certainly as fashionable spring clothing.

First, as a matter of interest, I am going to briefly discuss the origin of denim and give brief history of jeans.

Denim first became popular in Genoa in Italy in the 16th century. Denim pants were worn by sailors in the Genoanise Navy. The thread was developed in a town in France called Nimes. Hence the term, thread from Nimes or in french ‘de Nimes’ which became Denim.

In the 1800s denim was used extensively for work attire. At that time Jacob Davis a tailor obtained financing from Levi Strauss a business man, obtained a patent and Levi’s® blue jeans were born. The significant feature of metal buttons made them popular. The red Levis tag sewn on the back pocket (the first designer label) was introduced. In the USA They became popular western wear for miners or cowboys, and in 1930, Vogue published a picture of a pair of jeans worn by a model. This was the first hint that they could become a fashionable item.

Between the 1930s, and 1950, there was a worldwide depression followed by a World War. These two events diverted human attention away from every day living to absolute survival. Fashion took a back seat.

Jeans became popular in the 1950s as a result of a couple of cool bad boys, James Dean and Marlon Brando. They were considered to be counter culture so they were actually banned in some schools. Light washes, cuffed and black jeans became popular among men. Other brands sprung up such as Wrangler, and Lee Cooper; much later brands like Calvin Klein and Hudson’s appeared. Women rarely wore jeans at that time.

The Yuppie culture rocked America in the 1960s, and adopted the casual blue jean as a symbol of freedom from traditional clothing. Jean personalization was popular. Embroidery, bright colors, stone washed, jewelry, flares, and patches were some of the ways jeans could be customized. Jean jackets also became popular.

This brings us to where we are today. Over the years since the 1960s jeans have evolved. The 1980s saw the birth of designer jeans. Baggy jeans, skinny jeans, flare and boot cut were the most popular coupled with the introduction of the denim stretch technology. Now we have higher waists, cropped legs, and Capri style jeans. We mustn’t forget denim skirts. Denim is now used for fashionable items such as rompers, overalls and jumpsuits. As of now, denim products can be worn for almost every occasion. We mustn’t forget Mom jeans. These jeans didn’t do anything to contour the body and hold in the loose bits. Elastic waist bands and tapered legs were also among the horrors. They were popular among middle-aged women. As ugly, by modern day standards, as they were, women found them comfortable and easy to wear. A humorous sketch on Saturday Night Live, featuring Tina Fey, more-or-less killed them.

As far as we are concerned, jeans are great spring wear. Selecting which style to wear is a problem because we are all different. Round bodied, stick like, pear shaped, long legs, short legs, different shaped butts, what are we going to do? My suggestion is, open your box of patience and visit several stores until you find the ideal pair. Initially it concerns fit followed by style. It’s possible the proper fit will limit the number of styles available to you. If you intend to buy more than one pair, carefully consider what you want them for. Each pair of jeans won’t suit every occasion. Again, it’s a matter of personal choice. Not all jeans are manufactured from denim. While they look like ‘the real McCoy, they could be manufactured from synthetics or plain ol’ cotton.

The next choice you make is about tops. Now, we must get a little personal. If you are post surgical it’s not a problem, you can even tuck your top in. If you are not post surgical, one has to consider the possibility of a bump. Even if you wear a gaff and a tight pair of panties ‘John Thomas’ may still show. The solution is to buy tops that come down to you lower hips and disguise anything you may have there. The top you choose is based upon your personal choice again. What is available is almost limitless, even a man’s shirt can be used.

Enjoy your jeans. They can help you look attractive and even sexy. What is more important they are long-lasting and help to keep down your clothing costs.

