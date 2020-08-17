In The Family Part 2

Spread the love















[Part 1]

Now it was all over but the legal stuff, thought Joe. The will had been read and preparations were made for the estate dispersal. Joe junior was to come into a sizable legacy that he did not expect. He also had one more surprise. Nora had revealed to Joe junior that Joe senior had been a crossdresser pretty well all his adult life. Junior had also learned that it was his father’s crossdressing that had caused the end of his parents’ marriage and the court decision that barred senior from having any contact with his ex-wife and children.

Such was the attitude back in the day that simple proof of a father’s participation in crossdressing was enough to have many Courts ruling him a danger to his children thus barring any access to them. Joe senior had been unlucky enough to draw one of those hardline judges. Such was his state of mind at the time that he also thought it best that he not embarrass his children with his crossdressing. Once the Court decision came down he confirmed his move out of Massachusetts and out of their lives.

Confronted with Nora’s news about his father and with the suitcase and box of evidence Joe had had only a few days left in Florida to decide what to do. His first inclination was to leave it all behind. ‘This has nothing to do with me,’ he thought, ‘he wasn’t my father in any real sense of the word, except biological’.

‘But what if his crossdressing came from a genetic trait that I had inherited?’ Joe continued thinking as he sat alone in Nora’s guest bedroom late one evening. Joe started to go through the box of old photos, letters and magazines. It seems his dad as Jennifer had been a frequent visitor to events such as ‘Paradise in the Poconos’ and Provincetown’s annual Fantasia Fair. ‘He came right by our town and never bothered to contact us for a visit,’ Joe thought to himself as he looked through various photos of Jennifer in the company of others, some looking at sea scenes, some in party groups.

Then one photo caught Joe junior’s attention. “Holy shit!” he exclaimed, possibly loud enough to wake the sleeping Nora. On one end of a group of ‘sisters’ was the now familiar image of Jennifer, well dressed and near passable, a smile on her face, radiating confidence and a sense of being where she belonged. Also in the photo was another image familiar to Joe junior. Just as pretty but not as smiling or confident Joe junior recognized the image of himself some 20 years earlier. It was not himself exactly but the image of a young and almost first time out Susan, his own femme alter ego. You see Joe junior was also a lifetime crossdresser. Like father; like son?

It took some time for Joe to make sense of it all. Perhaps some of it made no sense. The two Joes, father and son, had not had any contact in many years. Both had developed femme personalities and become somewhat out of the closet crossdressers. Both had been to at least one TG event at the same time but had no personal contact with one another. Joe/Susan had no memory of having talked with Joe/Jennifer at that P’town event.

‘Should I show this to Nora?’ Joe thought. If he did tell Nora she would become one of only two people in the world that knew Susan and Joe, junior were one and the same person, the other being his wife. ‘But if I don’t tell her how am I going to be able to try on dad’s dresses?’ he thought as he realized a very familiar urge was growing in him.

Anyone with experience as a crossdresser knows that it takes very little time for that urge to become a compulsion. Nora was long asleep and he could try on what he wanted and get it packed away again before she were to wake up, he thought.

Carefully Joe unpacked two dresses, two skirts, two blouses, two pairs of heels, two pairs of earrings, two bras, two breast forms. ‘It was as if she had packed a Noah’s Ark of drag,’ Joe thought to himself. (I write Joe but by now his mindset was definitely Susan.)

As quietly as possible Susan slipped on one of the bras and a matching pair of panties. ‘I really need a gaff,’ thought Susan as the panties rested around her bulge, “I guess Dad at his age didn’t need one.’ It did not feel strange to think of his dad in the masculine sense. He already had someone who was his mother.

Swiftly and deftly Susan slipped on a skirt and blouse, jewelry and then one of the silver/grey wigs. Susan took a quick look in the mirror while lightly running a comb through the wig. The shoes came last. They were a bit tight so she chose the flats.

“Oh my God! You look just like Jennifer did when we first met!” Susan had not heard Nora come to the door behind her. “I had a feeling you might want to try it on,” Nora continued, “go ahead. Again your dad would be so happy if he could see you.”

“It feels really nice,” cooed Susan, “I think I know what my dad felt. I love these stretch pencil skirts and the loose fitting blouse helps de-emphasize my male shoulders.”

“Oh my,” said Nora but she said no more. Any more information would be better coming from Susan willingly.

Susan did not hesitate, ‘in for a dime, in for a dollar’ she thought. “Who do you know in this photo,” she asked Nora as she held the Provincetown photo.

“Well there is Jennifer and next to her is me. That was at a transgender event in Provincetown about 20 years ago.”

“Yes, I know,” said Susan, “I was there and I’m in the photo.”

“Really?”

“Second from the left.”

“Really! Your dad and I and you were at the same P’town event and didn’t know it? How different our lives might have been if we had connected!” Nora exclaimed, “What a shame. Did you ever return to Fantasia Fair?”

“Many times,” said Susan, “it was my go-to fall holiday. Friends thought I was going deer hunting up north. They must think I’m a lousy shot to never bag a deer. Did you go back? How did we not connect?”

Nora replied, “We never went back. I hate to seem snobbish but we did not get that much out of hanging out with the transgender crowd. We started taking cruises and passing as two single ladies. We were often the lives of the party. We did our share of after-hours partying with the ship’s entertainers, too.”

Needless to say Susan spent the rest of her time in Florida dressed en femme, just going drab to drive over to the Autotrain as she knew Joe would have to show some identification and there was the slight chance that someone from up home would also be on the train. Her time spent en femme with Nora helped her greatly understand the dad she barely knew. As they say ‘to really understand a person walk a mile in her shoes’. Well Jennifer’s shoes were a bit tight on Susan and frankly so were the dresses but after Nora introduced her to the nearby Ross Dress for Less store all was good. ‘Why don’t they have these Ross stores in New England?’ thought Susan.

Of course Susan had a few legal odds and ends to tidy up. Nora was taking care of all of Joe/ Jennifer’s expenses. They had a joint health insurance plan but as executor of the estate Susan’s signature was needed here and there.

However Nora seemed very keen to learn more about Susan and Susan was very keen to talk about herself with a like-minded ‘sister’. How great it would have been, she thought, if she had been able to share with her dad.

Susan’s early days of crossdressing had been like many of ours. Without a strong dad figure in the household -– the birth dad was gone and the step dad seemed to dote more on his birth children -– Susan/Joe had developed a stronger attraction to his mother. In time Joe had come to admire and emulate his mother. He began to copy her movements, her way of speech and eventually the way she dressed. Of course he had to do the latter alone in private. He was amazed how his mother’s clothing gave him sexual arousal when pretty well nothing else did.

“Move forward several years and several purges later,” Susan told Nora, “I found out about and visited a club in Boston called Jacques. Have you ever heard of it?”

“I know it well. I have been there many times.”

“Well it only took me one visit to be hooked,” exclaimed Susan. “I went in drab the first time and of course I loved the drag show. But I met a customer, a crossdresser who worked by day as an investment advisor, a straight-laced guy, but spent Friday and Saturday evenings at Jacques all glammed up and scoring a date when she could. We hit it off. I confessed that I wanted to do what she was doing, minus the sex, and she took me on as a project. We would go to a room she rented near Jacques, get dressed and head to the club. I could only get out Friday evenings but it was great. Each week I would have picked up something new to try or my friend would have something for me. Her drag friends became my friends or perhaps you could call them my drag mothers.”

“Did you do any shows?” Nora asked.

“I entered an amateur night once but it wasn’t my thing. I did enjoy meeting people, other crossdressers and admirers in from out of town were special to me.”

“Did you get any dates?”

“Well yes.” Susan replied honestly. “It was strange that Saturday to Thursday I was a loving husband and father at home but Friday night it was as if I became a different person. Truth is I didn’t really love the men or the sex they could offer but I loved how others got aroused by my femme image. I got so hooked on seeing my partner of the evening satisfied.

“Heterosexual, homosexual those are two things but I think I was and am ego-sexual. I love my own sexuality,” Susan confided to Nora.

“I can understand that,” replied Nora, “we crave good feelings for ourselves and possibly for those of us who were starved for affection as youngsters we look extra hard for it as adults.”

That was about as intense and open a conversation Susan had ever had about herself. She was feeling very warm toward Nora. However it was getting late and the next day she would have to drive over to Sanford to catch the Autotrain north. It was time to say goodnight.

Susan said profuse thanks to Nora and that it was time to turn in.

“Would you like me to wake you in the morning?” asked Nora. “Should I knock on your door or nudge you in my bed?”

Susan smiled. Nora smiled. They had a great night.

When Susan left the next morning they both hoped that would not be the last time they would see each other. It wasn’t.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment