Imperial Court of Minnesota Fundraising Event

Currently The Imperial Court of Minnesota (ICOM) is in its 28th year. ICOM was established in 1991.

Our Mission:

The Imperial Court of Minnesota is a local Chapter of an international organization whose focus is to build a better community through volunteer work and community outreach with an emphasis on fundraising.

The Imperial Court of Minnesota is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are very proud of our work to include the transgender and gender non-conforming community.

Meetings:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ICOM is meeting every other month digitally. When possible, the court will meet in-person every month.

The Ice Castle Pageant

In 2018, we started the Ice Castle Pageant. We include the title Mx Ice Castle & Mx Ice Castle 1st Alternate for a non-binary title. The first non-binary pageant title in Minnesota we’ve been told. We also have had numerous transgender and nonbinary family line members from the past decade. Tonia Lee Anthony is a transgender Empress who reigned twice including last reign. Our first Ms. Ice Castle winner is transgender and our first Mr. Ice Castle is transgender. Currently our family line has 5 nonbinary members and two transgender members. We have many other general members as well. The Pageant will take place July 17, 2021. As the date approaches you will find more details on our website. The Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition is our beneficiary for this event and we work with other non-profits that are also prominent in the community. We can’t speak for all of the other Courts in the Imperial Court System, but we strive to grow, be inclusive, and change as the needs for our entire community keep changing.

Standard Operating Procedures (PDF) (WordDoc)

Online Membership Form

Additional Forms

