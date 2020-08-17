How to Cover Beard Shadow

Spread the love















First Prep Your Skin

It’s important you prep your skin before applying makeup onto the face. Make sure you’re clean-shaven and have moisturized the skin to avoid any oil excess.

Step 1. Shaving the face

Make sure that you have wet shaved all over. If you have ingrown hairs be sure to treat these. You need to make sure that you are exfoliating often and moisturizing your face twice a day to avoid ingrown hairs.

Step 2. Apply Moisturizer

Once you have clean shaved, make sure the area is completely dry. Apply your moisturizer with your fingertips all over the face. Use a moisturizer that suits your skin type, whether that be oily, combinational or dry.

Apply Makeup To Cover Beard Shadow

Arm Yourself with a Makeup Brush

We recommend arming yourself with the right makeup tools when covering a larger area. A round foundation brush will be perfect to cover your beard shadow.

Step 1. Apply Primer

Before applying makeup, we always recommend applying a primer. A primer is used to make the makeup products last longer and this is important when covering beard shadow. You can get many different types of Primers in different types of finishes: glow finish, matte and hydrating.

We recommend using our Blur & Matte primer before covering beard shadow. The Blur & Matte Primer was created to blur out the texture of the skin which will help blur the texture of the beard shadow.

You can shop the Blur & Matte Primer here.

Step 2. Apply Corrector

A Color Corrector is used to correct the undertones of the skin. One of the hardest parts about covering beard shadow is trying to cover the shadow colour.

A Color Corrector counterbalances the shadow and is the first step before applying Concealer.

Apply the Colour Correct shade first: its pink/peachy undertone will counteract the blue-ish tinge left behind after shaving.

With a round foundation brush, apply a small amount of Colour Correct to the area and blend well. Keep doing this until your beard shadow starts fading, leaving almost a neutral tone in its place.

Step 3. Apply The Concealer

After the Colour Correct, it’s time to apply the Concealer. You can use the same makeup brush or a clean one if you prefer. As before, apply a little bit of product at a time and blend well before adding more. You want your beard shadow area to blend perfectly with the rest of your face.

Step 4. Finish the rest of your makeup

The Concealer part of the palette can be used all over the base, which is often used as an alternative to foundation. However, if you wanted to use foundation, we would recommend doing this after concealing.

Step 5. Set the base with powder

To make sure your perfect base stays put, we would recommend using a powder on top of the base. We would recommend using a foundation powder that gives you the extra coverage and a matte finish.

To Pack In Your Bag:

We would also recommend taking your concealer and powder for retouches throughout the day/night. For touch ups you can apply on top of the base using a foundation brush.

The Palette made for Covering Beard Shadow:

Jecca Blac’s Correct & Conceal palette was born out of the lack of a product that could cover beard shadow. Thanks to its creamy texture, the Correct & Conceal Palette is perfect for layering, and its 6 different shades make it easy for everyone to use. First, you’ll need to apply the Colour Corrector to counteract the blue tone left behind by the beard shadow. Then, apply the Concealer to blend the area with the rest of your skin.

Shop Correct & Conceal Here:

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender How To