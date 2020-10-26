Eyes on Eyeglasses

Spread the love















As a nearly lifelong wearer of corrective lenses, I’ve observed the evolution of eyewear styles over several decades. They have come a long way since my first pair of eyeglasses when I was six years old, which I recall as functional, unstylish–and even uncomfortable–Buddy Holly frames with heavy, thick Coke-bottle lenses. (As a 1950s rockabilly fan, I freely admit that it’s an iconic look that will Not Fade Away! *rimshot*)

By the time I began college in the late 1980s, noticeable improvements in style and substance had occurred. The frame designs had become much more subtle, while at the same time the lenses themselves were lighter and thinner. The decades since have witnessed such welcome innovations as transition lenses (how appropriate!), in addition to treatments for UV light and even computer blue light.

I was never able to master the use of contact lenses, and I was always very self-conscious about wearing eyeglasses. I consistently opted for the smallest frame style in a neutral color, which went well with my prevailing look (very short hair length and preppy clothes). Even after I began publicly going out en femme in my mid-30s, I continued to opt for this style of eyewear, and this remained the case for many years.

But in 2018–a year when I was eligible for new frames on my insurance plan–it seemed like the right time to make a selection from the women’s options. I chose to make a debut appointment with a family-owned facility that is convenient to my workplace. It proved to be a very fortuitous moment, as I was approaching the age of 50, and was in need of bifocals for the first time. Since I was not yet openly out at work, I made a Saturday morning appointment. My outfit was a sleeveless, mixed media top, bootcut jeans and comfortable flats.

When I arrived, the ladies on the office staff greeted me very warmly, and clearly took an immediate liking to me, which I happily reciprocated. They checked me in, gave me my first ever retinal scan, and after all preliminaries were concluded, I was examined by the proprietor, an older gentleman who treated me with every courtesy. He even made a point to ask if I worked outside of the home. (Perhaps that was standard practice, but the fact that he allowed for the possibility that I might have been a homemaker was certainly flattering!)

Once the exam was concluded, it was time to select new frames. After considering several different options in style and color, I ultimately settled on an attractive wayfarer style, with brown rims and speckled brown temples. These were the most visible frames I had owned since high school, but they had a subtle and neutral quality to them that I found appealing. They were just feminine enough to soften my appearance, but not stand out with non-femme looks.

Two weeks later, they were ready and I returned to pick them up. The office ladies were thrilled to see me again, and especially pleased that I brought a homemade dessert for the entire staff to share. After having the new glasses properly fitted, and adjusting myself to the bifocals, I was elated with the final product. I promised them I would be back for future exams, and a few weeks later I received a very thoughtful thank you card, signed by the entire office staff. I could not possibly have been more pleased with the experience and outcome!

Previously, for the sake of both vanity and anonymity I had almost always opted, Clark Kent-like, to remove my glasses for photographs. (I posed for a studio portrait series every year from 2009 through 2017, and I never wore glasses in any of them.) While this made me more relaxed with the camera, the final results tended to reveal some of the unavoidably masculine physical features of my face. I was willing to accept this tradeoff for many years, but the new glasses had a recognizably positive photographic impact. Now I wear them for the camera at all times! My office Halloween debut a few weeks later was among the first of many such occasions.

The women in my life were especially quick to notice and compliment the new style. And in 2020, living as transgender full-time, I became eligible under my insurance plan for my next pair of eyeglass frames. This time I confidently chose a more demonstrably feminine oval style with a speckled finish. Combined with a new longer hairstyle, the overall effect has been most favorable. (As you can see–despite this year being what it is–yours truly will never be mistaken for a selfie queen!)

So if you are a TGForum reader and a daily wearer of corrective lenses, don’t make your eyewear an overlooked item in your public presentation. There are so many styles to choose from, including aviators (Top Gun, anyone?), cat-eye (think early 1960s), oval (Jackie O. ‘Nuff said), and the ever-popular rectangular or rounded edge styles, just to name a few! Visit a website like Frames Direct or Lens Crafters, and familiarize yourself with the available options. And even if you simply wear sunglasses or readers, many fashion retailers sell attractive styles, agreeably priced (Ann Taylor is just one example).

It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul”. Accordingly, do your best to frame them well! There’s nothing like a twinkle of the eye to make a great public impression.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fashion, Transgender How To