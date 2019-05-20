Emily at The Church Dance

Spread the love















This exploration soon became more than a mere curiosity and had now evolved into a quest. Although still curious and exploring I no longer thought of myself as a boy dressing in girl’s clothes. I liked being referred as a young lady and Miss when I went out. My demeanor, habits and mannerisms as a girl were being indelibly ingrained. I became more and more intrigued at being a girl. Still too many questions and never enough answers. But I was still determined to find the answers since I never give up on a project to learn something until I mastered it. After all, Mom knew everything about being a girl, and Sis was almost 14, just a year or so older than me and she knew almost everything about being a girl. I guess I’ll know everything when I turn 13.

The night of the church dance it was Mom’s time to drive since she was one of the four chaperones. So far I had met all my new girlfriend’s Mothers and loved each one of them. They were as pretty as their daughters. All my girlfriends’ moms always gave me hugs and were always incredibly very nice to me. In fact, everyone is always so sweet and kind to me. As Robert people were nice and polite but not like my girlfriends are to me.

Slowly house by house, Mother, along with Sis and I, corralled everyone and we headed for the church in our CRV. It was a tighter fit since our CRV was much smaller that Mrs. Mallard’s Odyssey. Upon arrival we all headed straight to the ladies’ room to check ourselves, complement each other on our outfits. and chat and guess who we hoped would ask us to dance first.

Boys never seem to complement each other on what they wear.

Upon exiting the ladies’ room, we all headed to the churche’s big recreation room where the dance was held. There wasn’t a band, but recorded music. Approximately 30 or so girls were on one side of the dance floor and about the same number of boys on the opposite side or the dance floor. There were Cokes, juice and light snacks on a folding table in the back-left corner of the hall. After four or more songs played, we all patiently waited for the first brave knight to boldly ventured across the line of demarcation into our territory to ask one of us to dance. I knew from our chats which boy would ask us to dance first. We stood there and waited and waited and waited, song after song after song. Finally, another slow song commenced and Larry Bates was the first chivalrous knight to venture courageously alone across the demarcation line in our territory. He looked into my eyes and my legs started to shake and weaken. I smiled as he came up to me as he looked deep into my eyes and told me how beautiful I looked — he was the first boy to tell me I was beautiful. He held out his hand palm up as an offering and asked me to dance. Actually, he said, “Miss Emily, may I please have the honor of this dance?” He walked me out holding my hand. My first dance as a girl and we were the only two on the dance floor. I place my left hand on Larry’s left shoulder like Sis and Mom showed me and we gently held our other hands. It felt electrifying and I felt goosebumps running up and down on my spine when he gently placed his right hand on the small of my back. I could see Sis and my girlfriends smiling at me. Not long into our dance a few other knights and squires bravely, but cautiously, ventured across the floor to their respective damsels. The ice was officially broken. The dance floor was filled with my girlfriends. You could see all the hems of our dresses and long hair sway back and forth in rhythm to the music. A second slow dance followed and we all stayed and danced with our respective knights.

Larry is 5’ 8” or more and I was still only 5’3″. I vaguely remember Larry saying he loved the smell of my perfume and I looked up to him with a smile and gently squeezed is hand and said, “Thank you.” Suddenly, it was like everyone had been administered an electric shock and everyone broke apart when a fast dance song erupted. Larry asked me if I wanted something to drink. Surprisingly, he offered me his right arm and put my right arm through the crook of his elbow and he escorted me to the refreshments. I felt wonderful. I felt special. I felt appreciated.

Shortly after our drink he escorted me back to talk to my girlfriends. As we approached them, Larry said, “Good evening, ladies. Thank you for the dances, Emily.” Follow by a brief bow of his head. We girls quickly grouped into a huddle and giggled and talked about our dance partners. Cheyenne said she wished Fred offered her his arm. Cheyenne said, “Larry is so polite.” Jasmyn agreed.

Heidi said, “No one has ever thanked me for a dance before or offer me his arm either.” I prayed I wasn’t alienating my friends. After all, I wasn’t my fault.

Mom and Mrs. Cooper (Jasmyn’s mom) came over to all of us and said how lovely we all looked out on the dance floor. Mrs. Cooper came early to set up and would be staying late to help clean up. I found out that is why Jasmyn rode with us.

My next knight was Ted Crandall, who cuts our lawn. Not as gracious and Larry was, but I enjoyed two fast dances and a slow one with him. As the evening moved on the demarcation line across the middle of the dance floor completely vanished and everyone was dancing without any pretenses. As I was dancing with a boy named Simon. I looked across the floor and saw Heidi with her head lying up again Clyde’s chest. She looked so happy and content.

I think I danced with four or five boys but enjoyed dancing with Larry the most. Maybe because he was my first dance, or that he extended his hand and that he offered me his arm to walk me back after each dance. Or that he told me I was beautiful. I am unsure. It is probably a combination of everything. I have danced with girls before as Robert. But as a girl these sensations were simply unique and exhilarating.

Church dances end a 10 p.m. sharp. I danced my last slow dance with Larry. When the dance ended I thanked him for the dances and I stood up on my toes and kissed him on his cheek. I’m sure my girlfriends and Sis did as well.

Mom asked us all while driving home how we enjoyed the dance and what we loved about it. Jasmyn said she thought the boys were really cute dressed up in jackets and ties and of course the dancing. We all agreed.

Mandy asked me,” How many boys I dance with, Emily?”

“I don’t know. Was I supposed to keep count?” Everyone laughed.

Mother told us a story of her growing up in the deep South where all the ladies had this thing called a dance card and explained the concept of it. We all looked puzzled at the concept of such a card. Mother said that Larry was most likely brought up as a Southern gentleman from watching his demeanor and actions around us young ladies.

Finally, everyone was dropped off at their respective homes and we headed home. Sis said, “Emily, you sure where popular tonight. Those boys looked like hobos on a ham sandwich and you being the tasty sandwich.”

Mom quickly injected, “That not nice, Daisy. Be nice to your younger sister. All of you were beautiful ladies tonight.”

Later at home Sis came in to my room. “l am so sorry for what I said earlier. Did you have good time tonight?”

“Yes. But only because of the support you and Mom have given me.”

“That is such a sweet thing to say, Emily.” Mom shocked us again since we didn’t see her standing at the door and she came over and hugged us both. “Both you girls made me so proud tonight.”

