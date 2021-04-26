Breast form sale for crossdressers

Drag in Cinema, TV, and More

| Apr 26, 2021 | Reply
Spengler in In a Year of 13 Moons.

Welcome back to Drag in Cinema & TV. Today we introduce even more. After the text about several male actors playing trans and drag characters in films from many different years we have a photo gallery of famous actors in character for a film role or just hanging around in a dress, or skirt. 

1978

A transgender woman, played by Volker Springier, tries to salvage something from the wreckage love has made of her life by confronting her anguished past, hoping to find ultimate acceptance among former acquaintances — and herself. The film, In a Year of 13 Moons, was directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Clark Gregg as Henrietta.

1998

In the film The Adventures of Sebastian Cole, set in June 1983, Sebastian Cole’s stepfather, Hank, drops a bomb on the family by announcing he is having gender reassignment. Sebastian’s sister, Jessica, leaves immediately for California, and his mother, Joan, takes him back to England. Eight months later, Sebastian is back in New York, knocking on Hank’s door. Hank (now Henrietta) takes Sebastian in and supports him over the next few months of high school. Hank/Henrietta is played by Clark Gregg, better known for his role as Agent Phil Coulson in The Avengers films and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Also in 1998 a musician, actor, writer and drag queen named Jeff Kristian made his film debut in Trouble on Earth portraying the Queen of the Aliens.  In 2016 he appeared in Spidarlings, a  horror musical by transgender filmmaker Selene Kapsaski. Kristian played a transgender character called The Diva.

José Pecina as Mabel.

2014

Carmín Tropical is a 2014 Mexican drama film directed by Rigoberto Pérezcano. The film was named on the shortlist for Mexico’s entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards, but it was not selected. Male actor José Pecina starred as Mabel, a muxe (trans woman from the Oaxaca region of Mexico) who returns to her old home in Oaxaca to investigate the unsolved murder of one of her muxe transgender friends,  Daniela. More information on the film can be found at Glee.

Now for the photo gallery of extras!

José Pecina

As Mabel in Carmín Tropical.


