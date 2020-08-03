Diary of a CD — Princesses of the Night — Drag and Gender

Spread the love















15cm heels (approx. 6”), as in a red carpet gala; vintage dress, which femme fatale from the ’30s — or in vogue, depending on each style; wigs of all colors, typical of a historian of the current era and, of course, makeup without measure and applied with masterful technique: thus the artist’s attire in her antagonistic setting.

By the mid-eighteenth century a show marked the world of live entertainment, when a Drag Queen in the staging of The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, personified the concept of femininity itself, with flamboyant dress and a series of ostentatious and exaggerated accessories; the seed of a new dimension in live entertainment. [Editor’s Note: We can find no record of a male character in drag in The Magic Flute at that time.]

Years later, in the nineteenth century, the seed germinated in the United Kingdom: skits, burlesques and other dramatic representations of a single act ironic, through aristocratic satire, social conventions as well as the gender roles of the time.

Thus was born a new performance, starring no longer a bourgeois woman in an aristocratic play, but by men of transgressive discourse in the variety theater, with long and extravagant dresses whose drag baptized the emerging movement of those times.

The Drag Queens staged a speech devoid of voice until then: a person’s clothing, accessories, and overall physical appearance do not define their identity.

Nowadays, dragqueenismo has evolved by leaps and bounds, diversifying its expressions into categories according to different aesthetic parameters. It appears as an antidote to homogeneity and the occupation of individual bodies by society. It is an opportunity and at the same time a vision of insight, self-awareness and positioning, a sign of solidarity for the importance of queer ways of life. Drag exposes the potential and negotiability of reality and therefore could be a counter-current concept to liberate today’s society.

Likewise, art, fashion and high-heeled shoes continue to be political weapons of original expression, as Louis XIV did in Versailles. The current drags have access to stages where they are admired for their talent and have a strong voice of their own, which often cries out for the rights of sexual, ethnic and social minorities.

Drag can be a creative outlet, a means of self-exploration, and a way to make cultural statements. While the general public may be more familiar with “high-level drag” by professional artists, drag is also part of the everyday life and street culture of many people who are gender non-compliant or have a variant gender, which may or may not consider that what they do is drag.

In the end drag is also fun.

The Katherine

En Español

Diario de una Crossdresser – Princesas de la Noche – Drag y Género

Tacones de 15cm, como en gala de alfombra roja; vestido vintage, cual femme fatale de los años ‘30s — o en voga, dependiendo de cada estilo; pelucas de todos colores, propias de un histrión de la era actual y, por supuesto, maquillaje sin mesura y aplicado con técnica magistral: así los atavíos del artista en su antagónico escenario.

A mediados del siglo. XVIII un espectáculo marcó el mundo del entretenimiento en vivo, cuando una Drag Queen en la puesta en escena La flauta mágica de Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, personificó al concepto de la feminidad misma con una vestimenta extravagante y una serie de accesorios ostentosos y exagerados; semilla de una nueva vertiente en el entretenimiento en vivo.

Años después, en el siglo. XIX, la semilla germinó en el Reino Unido: sketches, burlesques y demás representaciones dramáticas de un sólo acto ironizaban, por medio de la sátira aristocrática, los convencionalismos sociales así como los roles de género de la época.

Así nació un nuevo performance, protagonizado ya no por una mujer burguesa en una obra aristocrática, sino por hombres de discurso transgresor en el teatro de variedades, con largos y extravagantes vestidos cuyo arrastre bautizó al movimiento emergente de aquellos tiempos

Las Drag Queens ponían en escena un discurso carente de voz hasta ese entonces: la vestimenta, los accesorios y el aspecto físico en general de una persona no definen su identidad.

Hoy en día, el dragqueenismo ha evolucionado a pasos agigantados, diversificando sus expresiones en categorías de acuerdo a distintos parámetros estéticos. Aparece como un antídoto contra la homogeneidad y la ocupación de los cuerpos individuales por la sociedad. Es una oportunidad y al mismo tiempo una visión de perspicacia, autoconciencia y posicionamiento, una muestra de solidaridad por la importancia de formas de vida queer. El drag expone el potencial y la negociabilidad de la realidad y, por lo tanto, podría ser un concepto a contracorriente para liberar a la sociedad actual .

Así mismo, el arte, la moda y los zapatos de tacón siguen siendo armas políticas y de expresión original, como lo hiciera Luis XIV en Versalles. Las y los drags actuales tienen acceso a escenarios donde se les admira por su talento y cuentan con una voz propia y fuerte, que muchas veces clama por los derechos de las minorías sexuales, étnicas y sociales.

Drag puede ser una salida creativa, un medio de autoexploración y una forma de hacer declaraciones culturales. Mientras que el público en general puede estar más familiarizado con la “drag de alto nivel” de los artistas profesionales, el drag también forma parte de la vida cotidiana y la cultura callejera de muchas personas que no cumplen con el género o que tienen una variante de género, que pueden o no considerar que lo que hacen es drag.

Al final el drag es, también, divertido.

The Katherine

