Classic Curves International is 35!

Spread the love















President and Owner Espy Lopez is proud to announce her 35th anniversary as a premier provider of custom hip and derriere undergarments. Ms. Lopez’s company Classic Curves International specializes in providing custom, handmade prosthetics for the worldwide transgender community since 1984.

Ms. Lopez has provided consultation to wardrobe and production companies for feature films such as To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar, Saturday Night Live and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. She also supplied undergarments for Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Many “Stage Queen” performers who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race have utilized Classic Curves undergarment to achieve their ultimate feminine image. Whether you are a “Stage Queen” or aspiring to be one contact Espy at Classic Curves and she will help you find your own personal, unique feminine image.

Testimonials:

“The second I put on my Veronica girdle for the first time my feminine self finally emerged. Until then I just looked like a guy in girl’s clothes. Anyone who wants to really look like a woman must get both a Veronica garment and the DIVA cleavage bra. Together they literally transform your body and self image. They are a necessary part of my wardrobe.” — Dana S. “My life “on the scene”changed on numerous levels when Espy Lopez came up to me when I was working at one of the now infamous Fantasy Fetish Nite parties in the Back Bar of the longtime gone, but not forgotten, Queen Mary Show Lounge in Studio City. . . When I was doing my “hostess duties”or letting loose on the dance floor I knew I was “Hot, hot, hot” in my Veronicas and, from trans-community events around the country to the Playboy Mansion, when the compliments rolled in I always told my admirers and trans-friends to hook up with Espy Lopez at Classic Curves.” — Marlayna Lacie “Thank you so much for the new look. My clothes finally fit properly and I am no longer constantly hiking up my skirts and slacks. I can’t believe how natural and easy my Veronica 2 moves with my body.” — Christina

Contact Espy Lopez at Classic Curves International to have her start designing your new body image. Check out Classic Curves on the web.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Community News