Spread the love















I recently had the opportunity to walk the runway at Ohio Fashion Week’s Black Tie Gala. There I walked for three designers and had the opportunity to interact with a few people associated with Project Runway. But for me, there were two very memorable opportunities to change minds, to touch others.

One of the designers I walked for was Victoria Henley of Project Runway fame. She was so delightful and very focused while at the same time, so kind to everyone, including yours truly. I was not scheduled to walk for her, but when we met, she tossed me a dress and asked me to walk. Watching her work a show backstage was incredible. In and out of an outfit in seconds. Me, not so much. . .

Victoria travels with two principal photographers, her mother and Maria. Maria was born without the two hemispheres of her brain being connected. There were questions if she would ever even walk and talk. Well, twenty-two years later, she is working for Victoria. For some reason, she was quite taken with me. You can see from the pictures the genuine fondness we had and have for each other. Something tells me our paths will cross again someday. Kindness given is returned one hundred fold.

After a long day on site, which began at about 9:00 a.m. and concluded around 10:00 p.m., I was walking through the hotel parking lot to my car, lugging my model bag and purse while smiling from a wonderful time. I was wearing the boots that were part of the last outfit I walked. A woman was outside the hotel, catching a smoke. She sees me and asks how I can walk in these boots. I stop and chat with her, telling her I actually find heels comfortable (I do). She was at the hotel, up from Tennessee, to watch her cousin race at a local speedway. Me, well. . .you know. Two more different people we could not be. Long story short, we talk for at least ten minutes and part company with a great big hug. Changing minds, one at a time.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing