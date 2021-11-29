Spread the love















My main goal with every click of my heels as I walk out that door, it to “be”. “Be” Kandi. “Be” comfortable. “Be” sweet. “Be” happy. “Be” feminine. “Be” a catalyst for other people’s happiness, if simply to bring a smile to their face. “Be” outgoing. “Be” gregarious. “Be” welcoming. “Be” an example. “Be” memorable. “Be” stylish. “Be” loving. “Be” smart. “Be” appropriate. “Be” confident. “Be” visible.

One of my pet sayings is that I prefer “being” to “being dressed”. That is one of the reasons I generally prefer my solo flights to group outings. When I realized I really didn’t belong at a local GNO is when I realized they were all about “being dressed”. Hey, for many girls that is all they get, so I am in no way denigrating those experiences. It’s just that I’ve gone beyond that and I know many reach that same conclusion. I am, as I’ve said, not in transition, but I am remarkably comfortable dressed, as it has become a big part of who I am. This is now part of my life, not an unsatisfied urge or need.

This is from the person who one day on a business trip to San Diego, bought her very first (owned) bra, panties, hose and slip, moving very quickly through a J.C. Penney’s grabbing this and that, paying and scurrying out the door. Within an hour, all of this purchase wound up in a dumpster on the campus of San Diego University. Idiot!

On many business trips, I would battle the urge, try my very best to not indulge. I would get near migraines until I gave in, driving about aimlessly (before the days of GPS), trying to find anywhere near me to purchase something, like an addict looking to score. Pathetic! I’d then go back to my hotel, try to relax or sleep in what I had purchased and lay awake for hours afraid the hotel would catch fire and I’d have to be rescued in my nightie! Moron! I have a theory that in any hotel with at least 50% occupancy there is at least one crossdresser plying her craft, in one way or the other. I think back in horror at some of the things I did, dressing completely in a dress, heels, lingerie, jewelry, all purchased on the fly, my body completely covered in hair, 100% male from the neck up (with that cheesy mustache).

One of my biggest thrills was meekly going into Transformations by Rori in Arlington Heights (Chicago), IL and asking about breast forms (I was underdressed at the time) and having a conversation with another human being about my bra size and telling another human being that I was wearing a bra. It was liberating having that conversation while at the same time frustrating running out of there like I was on fire.

The stories I could tell, I am sure we all have them. I have so many memories of my being absolutely stupid while scratching this itch and thinking I was doing something wrong. Going through all of that and now I have reached this state of being. Life certainly is full of surprises!

