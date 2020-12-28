Be Visible!

Spread the love















Visible. Seen by the general public. Seen as just another person. Being out, confident, proud, happy, joyous, friendly, interactive, all change the minds of the public as to who and what we are. I am sure many, many of the people I have met probably don’t know someone like me. I am sure I was discussed on the way home, hopefully thought of fondly. I take my responsibility as a representative of our community seriously, the impression I leave might just make a difference for the next sister to follow.

Like it or not, we are stereotyped. Those stereotypes may well be deserved in some cases. If you cannot get comfortable with yourself, how can you expect others to get comfortable with you? I really think that is where my success lies, I am clearly comfortable in my own skin. Frankly, my confidence as Kandi is far greater than my confidence as myself, for many reasons. As such, that comfort radiates to others who then drop any pretense and just see me as a friendly face, someone interesting, and someone worth knowing. I have been frequently hugged by total strangers (pre-COVID, of course), had meals and drinks purchased for me, received thousands of complements, all because I am proudly who I am. No other reason.

If we don’t get out there, if we are not visible, nothing will ever change. It is a process, just like anything in life.

So I’ll keep trying to do my part. I’ll keep going out, talking to others, smiling, helping, being a proud representative of our community (when life eventually gets back to normal).

This concludes my little seminar on the keys I have found to being almost universally accepted anywhere and everywhere I have gone dressed. Be smart, a rule for anyone in these troubled times of ours where you’re not even safe at school or in your church or synagogue. Be appropriate, if you want to be accepted, then you need to assimilate and not shock or stun others. Be confident, confidence in anything one does in their life does nothing but help. Be visible, the only way we change minds, perceptions and our culture in general.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender How To, Transgender Opinion