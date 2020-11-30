Spread the love















There is a saying, a smile is the prettiest thing you can wear! Confidence, pride in yourself, happiness, that smile. It disarms people who might otherwise have an issue. It lights up those that have empathy and/or great respect for you (believe it or not, many do). It is a magnet for positivity. Nothing, in really anything we do in life, bodes well for you more than confidence.

You and I can dress about the same. If I am confident and you are acting nervous, I will generally blend, be accepted. Your nervousness will make those around you nervous about you. Think about it. In any phase of life, those with confidence, whether earned or simply exhibited, are, or become successful.

My rules work. They are battle tested. Think about it, I don’t put myself in questionable situations (smart), I dress myself in such a fashion, stylishly, that doesn’t draw unnecessary negative attention (appropriate) and I own it, unequivocally (confident). Time after time, witness after witness, confidence, which breeds an ease about me when dressed, has been the biggest part of my success in going out.

I volunteered for my first North Coast Men’s Chorus (a gay men’s chorus) fundraiser, probably five years ago. There was a table at the event purchased by a CD support group. I was there, having a blast, in my pink dress. Someone from the support group introduced herself and asked me how I was so comfortable. While I was nice and said supportive things, in my head I wondered what was wrong with this lunatic! She was dressed well from the neck to her toes, but her head. . .five o’clock shadow and her wig pulled over her face rendering her as Cousin It! Really? A significant lack of confidence or really any amount of common sense.

Own it! You have every right to be out, to dress as you wish, to be respected as any other human being. You do — and you need to project that. People mirror back what they see frequently. Be confident, it means so much!

