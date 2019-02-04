Babs Casbar Siperstein has Died

Spread the love



















A tireless activist who has fought for transgender rights for several decades has passed away. Babs Casbar Siperstein was TGForum’s political correspondent with an unapologetic liberal bias. She was also the Deputy Vice Chair of The New Jersey Democratic State Committee. She helped to pass several laws in New Jersey, and at the federal level, that benefited transgender people. Her efforts culminated recently in the passage of Bab Siperstein’s Law which allows residents of New Jersey to change their gender identity on their birth certificate without undergoing surgery. The law took effect on February 1 and Babs passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She will be missed by many and especially by those of us here at TGForum.

