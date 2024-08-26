About Our Stories

Spread the love

Recently, I learned that Dr. Becky Allison has died. Never met her, but I knew of her and knew of what she’d done for us all.

Lynn Conway died a few months ago. Her contributions to the computer and TG worlds are breathtaking.

I read somewhere that the average lifespan for transgender women is much shorter than cisgender people, especially transgender women of color. It’s not 35 though. Still, since many of those who came before us went stealth (as was required in the ‘80s and before), we don’t know their stories. Others, like my “big sister” Mel, have incredible stories that I’ve heard at events and conferences. Linda Lewis (roomie/bestie) told me stories of the Queen Mary in Hollywood when she lived there and worked for Jim Bridges. (Linda Jensen wrote about this place for TGForum as well.)”So many moments in time. . .”

I read a lot of oral histories and wonder what an oral history of our transgender elders would be like. About any of us, not just those giants whose shoulders we stand upon. What was it like for them when they came out? What did they overcome? Whose stories do they know about those we’ve already lost?

My one time at SCC, I sat briefly on Saturday afternoon with an elderly woman who had a scrapbook that showed her days crossdressing in the 1940s-‘60s. It was fascinating. She had served in WWII as well. I don’t remember her name. My time with her was interrupted by the surprise appearance of my dearest friend Lisa Empanada, who didn’t tell me she was coming. (That weekend would be the last time I saw her alive.) ;

Some, like Donna Rose have written memoirs. Dallas Denny wrote a book about Virginia Prince. There are other memoirs out there, mostly of people who have done something major.There are also self-published memoirs- a lot of those. (I wrote a book, but it isn’t about my TG life- it’s about fraternity life in the 1980s.)

Maybe I’ll write an oral history after I graduate. That said those who came before are not getting any younger. I know about the transgender oral history project (my story is included.) Maybe I’d start there. There are other archives as well.

The idea of our community losing these people- and their stories- depresses me. Maybe I’ll write that someday.

