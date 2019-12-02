Abbey the Cabbie is T-Boned and that’s not a steak

Spread the love















Abbey was still shaking from the incident that happened 2 weeks ago. Her body trembled as she tried to fight back “The Nerves.” She kept replaying it over in her head. BANG!…BANG!…BANG! She could feel the hit over and over in her mind. Her shrink told her to try not to replay it because it is like living it all over again. Her body felt tight and she was stressed.

It was a hit and run. Some alleged drunk T-boned her precious Plymouth Road King. The solid steel protected her well, but she was jostled pretty good. She knew it might happen one day, an accident. Her boss was understanding and only cared about her welfare. The cab could be replaced…but she couldn’t.

Abbey’s boss at Yellow Cab thought it may be good for her to take a couple of weeks off. Abbey thought she was fine and wanted to get back out there. AND… she wanted to find that drunk that hit her. Witnesses at the scene said they saw the guy weaving and nodding off at the wheel through town. He had sideswiped two other cars up on 27th street.

Abbey was furious and saddened that she lost her ride. But, she knows she was lucky. She did have some aches and pains. Luckily, the T-boning was diagonal, more from the back, pushing Abbey into the seat, but giving her whiplash. It was a hard hit. She could still hear it rattle through her head.

Quartzie and Coal, her precious cats, were doing all they could to comfort her. Coal, the black kitty, laid between her legs for warmth and acted as a comforting weight on Abbey’s blanket. Quartzie purred, as he laid above Abbey’s head on her pillow, soaking in the warmth escaping the top of her head.

“I love you guys. You understand me and are always comforting. I wuuuuuv youuuuuu,” as she stroked both of them and sighed. “We’ll be okay, right? Just us against the world.” Quartzie purred even louder and rubbed Abbey lovingly. “But Mama is very stressed and sad.” Can you help me widdle kitty?” She baby-talked to Coal, who yawned and stretched, reaching toward her.

Abbey laid her head back and drifted off…

She was awakened by a phone call. It was her boss. He was checking on her to make sure she was okay. He was doing that a lot. He even offered to bring her food and whatever she needed. “No, I’m okay…really Mr. Stevens. “Oh, please…call me Jeff,” he said. Abbey thought this was odd. NOBODY called him Jeff. He was kind of a hard-ass type at work. Abbey supposed he had to be to keep all of those nutty cabbies in line. Someone was always threatening to quit, or missing passengers, or sleeping on the job and such.

Mr. Stevens called to tell Abbey that the police had a couple of leads on the asshole who hit her, but no one really got a look at the plate or the guy. He had sandy blonde hair that was longer than the usual style of the day. He had a green plaid shirt on. The car was an older Ford 4-door with a dent in the back bumper. After the wreck, he backed up with his radiator steaming, and screeched off on a flat front tire and, of course, front-end damage.

That was all they had to go on. Abbey listened and got infuriated all over again. She wanted to nail this guy for what he did. “Don’t worry about the cab, Abbey,” Mr. Steven’s promised. “We will give you a replacement when you have recuperated.” “A replacement?” Abbey thought. She knew what that meant, a junker from The Back Lot. Nobody wanted a “replacement.” Abbey shuddered and missed her precious Road King.

“So, I was thinking…I’m not sure if you would be okay with this, but I thought I’d stop by and bring you a nice dinner tonight. I know your neck is still sore and just wanted to do something nice for ya. Whaddya think?” Abbey was flustered. So many thoughts raced through her mind. Was her boss attracted to her? Did he know she was…different? Abbey wasn’t sure of her sexuality. She tended to avoid the whole kit and caboodle. She knew it would just complicate things. But, that offer sounded nice. “Sure. Yeah…that’d be nice.” she found herself saying.

Abbey hung up the phone and cringed. What did she just do? A man coming over to her “Sanctuary.” What would she have to hide? She looked around and saw plenty of “evidence” that she would have to stuff in the closet. “Hmm,” she thought. “From one closet to another, I guess.” She sighed and began to clear out anything that may “incriminate” her. She hated being different. She hated society for not understanding her need to be her true self. “I am NOT a transvestite, I’m just being MYSELF dammit!!”

Abbey sighed again and dutifully hid things in her closet that would indicate anything was amiss. It was getting dark in Charm City. Mr. Stevens…er…Jeff, would be there soon. She swore under her breath that she agreed to this, but, somehow…she felt a twinge excited.

