A Retraction and Apology To Fred Sargeant

Spread the love















In the June 8, 2020 TWIT news post (The Week In Trans) our news compiler Cecilia Barzyk included a story from Pink News concerning a person known as Fred Sargeant. The Pink News story alleged Mr. Sargeant had lied about his role in the 1968 Stonewall Riots. Based on the Pink News story, written by Vic Parsons a Pink News writer, we gave Mr. Sargeant one of our TWIT Awards. Mr. Sargeant has disputed the source material and demanded an apology from both our TWIT compiler and TGForum. We have removed the offensive section of the June 8, 2020 column and apologize to Mr. Sargeant for any distress we may have caused.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: All TGForum Posts