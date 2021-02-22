A Little Talk About Hosiery

Spread the love















Legwear like most other types of clothing evolved through time as technology developed. Primitive people would wrap their legs with animal skins, which probably had a twofold use. Not only did the wrapping keep their legs warm, it protected their legs from being scratched by the undergrowth. The Egyptians made a crude type of wool sock, and leggings were introduced for men in 14th century Scotland. Made from a variety of materials including wool and leather.

The invention of vertical and horizontal weaving machines changed the clothing industry beyond belief. The manufacture of broadcloth in wool, linen, cotton, and silk enabled clothing manufacturers to produce all types of garments including stockings. Men wore them with a short pant known as a doublet. A gusset was sown into the crotch area and leggings were born. Men slowly moved to trousers and stockings became more popular with women.

The introduction of Rayon a man-made fibre was a revolution. Stockings became more stretchable and a better fit. They could now be mass-produced in a variety of colors. Acetate added to the Rayon, made them stronger and limited the wrinkle effect.

In 1938, nylon was created by DuPont. It was used to make knitted hosiery and stockings as it was cheaper than silk, it did not wrinkle around the ankle, and added a sheen to the legs. Dupont sold five million pairs of stockings before the start of WW2 in 1940. During the war, nylon was used for the manufacture of parachutes, glider tow ropes, and a myriad of other items used by the military. After the war, Dupont went back to the manufacture of stockings and they could not keep up with the demand. 50,000 pairs were sold in New York in 6 hours.

In 1958 along came Spandex®, which replaced the use of rubber to achieve stretchiness. Clothing would stretch and rebound without losing its shape. It dried quickly, could be machine washed and dyed to any color. Designers created a variety of textures and designs, including fishnet, fence net — which has a wide mesh — stripes checks and any number of designs to be worn on any occasion or to suit any outfit. These are available for both stockings and pantyhose. Dancers could be credited with the invention of pantyhose. They would sew their stockings to the leg band of their panties, although, pantyhose, as we know it today, was developed by Pierre Cardin in the 1960s.

Shorter skirts were possible because of the introduction of thick tights. (or pantyhose, depending upon what you are familiar with) then the designers came along and changed everything again. Different patterns, colors, and styles became commonplace, there were choices for everyone.

We are now in modern times and our choices involve stockings, stay-ups, supported by garter belts, or just plain ol’ garters. Don’t forget knee highs to be worn with long pants. Pantyhose falls into the same category with regard to choices. They come in plain top or control top.

They all come with a choice of color and style. The variations in thickness are known as the denier, the lower the number the shearer the garment. Shear at the toe is known as sandal foot, which can be worn with sandals and open-toed shoes, although fashion specialists will tell you not to wear stockings with open toed shoes or sandals. One has to ask why is it called sandal foot. There are unofficial rules against this, but I think it is a matter of personal choice. Apparently light colored stockings make your legs look fatter as opposed to darker colors which improve the appearance of your legs and make you look taller. A seam up the rear of the stocking helps to make your legs look longer. Not all hose is worn as a fashion statement. Sometimes they are worn to cover blemishes or a part of the leg a person may find unattractive like knobby knees for example.

Hosiery can be worn as a fashion accessory such as patterned black stockings or pantyhose with a black dress. One changes the color and style of the hose with the color and style of the outfit. Stockings are often worn in preference to pantyhose as they are more convenient under certain circumstances.

Stay ups can be a better choice also.

There are a number of rules published by fashion experts to guide one when wearing hosiery:

Don’t wear flesh color hosiery unless it matches your skin tone.

Knee highs leave marks on your legs. If you want to go bare-legged later take them off so the marks disappear.

If you wear a garter belt make sure the garter belt matches the color of the stockings.

When you wear a garter belt, put your panties on last you don’t have to remove everything in the bathroom.

Wash new hosiery before you wear it. It is easier to put on and lasts longer. Wash it often after it has been worn.

Women are now tending to go with bare legs, particularly in the summer. For many reasons stockings or pantyhose won’t disappear, particularly if you live in a cool climate where winters can be severe.

