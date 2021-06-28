Trans Spirituality — Juneteenth Edition

Spread the love















On Juneteenth, Jews around the world read the section of the Torah which included the deaths of Miriam the Prophet, Moses’ sister and Aaron the High Priest, Moses’ brother. I had the opportunity to give an impromptu sermon at lunch at the synagogue on this section and this is the topic I discussed.

What was very troubling about these stories is that Miriam’s death is reported as little more than a footnote. Aaron’s death is very different. He goes up to the mountain with his oldest son Elazar and Moses. In a special ritual, his mantle of power as the High Priest is transferred to his son by removing the priestly garb and dressing Elazar with them. Then Aaron dies by “a kiss from God.” When the Israelites see that Aaron has died, they mourn him for 30 days.

So why is there such a huge difference, and why does it matter? Miriam, it is important to remember, is vital to the Exodus story. Without Miriam, baby Moses would not survive to become the leader of the Israelites, to lead them out of Egypt from slavery to freedom, and lead them through the wilderness to the edge of the land of Canaan, to become Israel. Why does Miriam get so little mention? In a word—Patriarchy! While there is debate between different branches of Judaism as to who wrote the Bible, it was definitely edited by human hands—male hands. And men, particularly in traditional circles, tend to elevate men and marginalize women and others.

This is how we ended up with African slaves in the United States. Further, this is how we have the situation we have today where Black people are still hugely marginalized in the U.S.

Juneteenth, now a Federal holiday, celebrates the release of Black people from slavery, which is an important milestone, but it does not mean that Black people are free. Black people are hugely marginalized and their histories nullified in the U.S., just as Miriam’s passing was nullified in the Torah.

How many people know of famous Black inventors other than George Washington Carver? You can find a history of some on this website.

How about scientists?

How about the women featured in the movie Hidden Figures?

The same is true in Trans history. Trans Historian Susan Stryker did a movie about the Compton’s Cafeteria riots in San Francisco. These pre-dated the Stonewall riots. Nobody knows who was involved because their history has been erased. This movie is Screaming Queens.

And of course the Hollywood movie Stonewall features a white cis-gay man as the actor, nullifying Silvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, Miss Major, Stormé DeLarverie, Zazu Nova and others. I doubt most people have even heard of Stormé or Zazu at all.

We have to do better. Religious and secular alike, leaders of all communities in our country have to do better. We cannot allow such important history to be nullified. We can celebrate victories like Juneteenth becoming a Federal holiday, but we still have the hard work to do, to ensure that everyone knows these names, that these important people, trans or not, are known, are no longer erased. This is truly Holy work.

Peace out,

Rona

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Opinion