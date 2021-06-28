The TGF Friends Pictorial from 1999

Spread the love















Back in the early days of TGForum Cindy Martin would put together pictorials of photos TG users sent in. (Side note: We’re working on a way to bring back the pictorials with 21st century tech.) This pictorial is from 1999 and it’s titled Friends. See if you can spot the current TGForum editor and a contributor among the friends pictured. (Click on the photo collage for a larger version of it. Click on the larger version to return to the image viewer.)

Category: Transgender History